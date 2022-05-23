ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

SPONSORED: Robson Oil Company is hiring for fulltime position

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago

Robson Oil has been serving Kansas since 1924, providing Kansas with high quality fuel and lubricants, both...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Local, area students among those graduating from Bethany

LINDSBORG - Bethany College has announced the 122 students who earned degrees in Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, or Bachelor of Music Education during the 2021-2022 academic year. Summer, fall, interterm, and spring graduates were honored on May 21 during baccalaureate worship and commencement ceremonies in Presser Hall. Amy...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

OCCK Transportation: Real time info available through Transit app

OCCK Transportation today announced Transit as the official mobility app for Salina and north-central Kansas. Transit counts millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide and is now available for CityGo and 81 Connection riders who are now able to track their bus in real-time with the leading transport app in North America.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Some area rainfall totals three to four inches

Rainfall was again plentiful across the area, with some locations seeing three to four inches of rain. At the Salina Regional Airport, 2.14 inches was reported. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday (unless otherwise noted) from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. CLAY COUNTY.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Storm system gives area a good soaking

Rainfall was plentiful throughout the area for the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with some parts of Saline County and McPherson County receiving more than two inches. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to continue into Wednesday evening with the heaviest rain expected in central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Abilene, KS
Salina Post

Salina Public Library to forgive youth patron fees, fines up to $75

Summer at the Library is here and recently Salina Public Library made a decision that will benefit the community’s youngest members. At its April Board of Directors meeting, SPL announced that all youth patrons (18 and younger) will have fees/fines forgiven up to $75. This includes more than 1,200 youth patrons. The move is designed to allow students to use the resources provided by the library so they can keep their learning interest and momentum up during the summer months.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Art Center launches million dollar capital campaign

The Salina Art Center Board on Wednesday publicly announced Building Creatively, its $1 million capital campaign. "For 44 years, the Salina Art Center has been the place where we go to make art and see art that are expressions of our lives and imagination," said Sydney Soderberg, Salina Art Center board president.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas soldier indicted in romance fraud scheme

TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a U.S. Army service member for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $149,476 from at least 25 individuals, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, Kansas,...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robson Oil Company#Cdl
Salina Post

City, county offices, library closed Monday for Memorial Day

The Memorial Day holiday brings with it several closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and most facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Additionally, there will be no Salina City Commission meeting on Monday. The City of Salina did announce, however, that sanitation...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

🎥Soldan: Trip to border with Marshall an eye opener

For Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, his trip last week with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall to the Mexican border near McAllen, Texas, was an eye opener. Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs selected to accompany Marshall to the McAllen, Texas, area of the border for briefings, tours, and meetings with border patrol, Homeland Security, and State of Texas officials. The trip came amid the growing fentanyl crisis that is wreaking havoc in Kansas and across the nation.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Festival medallion found after nine days of clues

What looked to be a silver splotch turned out to be gold for one Festival Medallion Quest participant. Salina Arts & Humanities announced during a news conference this afternoon that Samantha Uhler was the winner of the 2022 Festival Medallion Quest. Uhler found the medallion shortly after the Thursday morning clue was announced, said Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, May 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Amor, Duwayne Allen; 58; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Deleon, Alberto...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Salina Post

Cowboys fall to Chieftains in state quarterfinals

The Abilene baseball team’s postseason run came to an unfortunate end on Thursday as the Cowboys fell 10-5 to the second-seeded Tonganoxie in this year’s state quarterfinal. The Chieftains will take on either 16-4 Clay Center or 14-7 Paola in the semifinal tomorrow while a very respectable Cowboy...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire Department testing hoses

Did you know the fire hose carried on our fire trucks has to be pressure tested every year. This mean we have to unload all the hose off the truck and test it to a certain pressure depending on if it is attack hose or supply hose. You may have noticed the fire trucks in parking lots last week and this week and wondered what they were doing. While we encourage you to stop by and interact with the crews, we would ask that you give us room when we are testing the hoses for your safety.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Two seen on video burglarizing north Salina tavern

Police are trying to identify two people seen on surveillance video burglarizing a north Salina tavern. Surveillance video shows a man and woman enter the front door of the Bishop Street Tavern, 717 Bishop Street, at 4:45 a.m. Monday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The two were...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Cowboys clash with Chieftans to kick off state tournament run

The Abilene baseball team will kick off their state tournament run as the seven-seed on Thursday, taking on the 18-3 Tonganoxie for a ticket to this year’s state semis. Despite featuring a sophomore-heavy lineup, the Cowboys have looked excellent in 2022, knocking off Mulvane and Garden Plain in one-run ballgames to win their 4A regional.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy