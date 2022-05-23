ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash near Springfield leaves one teen dead

 4 days ago
A deadly crash near Springfield claimed the life of one teen and has left another in critical condition Saturday night.

Smokey Barns News reported the accident occurred on Owens Chapel Rd at the Roy Cole Rd Baggett Rd intersection near Springfield just before 11 pm.

Police say there were two occupants in the vehicle, a 19-year-old female who lost her life in the crash, she was pronounced deceased at the scene, and an 18-year-old male. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center In Nashville in Critical condition.

THP has not released their findings and the identities of the teens.

