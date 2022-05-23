ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Boy, mother airlifted after dog attack in SW Miami-Dade

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a 5-year-old boy and his mother to the hospital after, police said, they were bitten by a family pet. Miami-Dade Police and...

wsvn.com

WSVN-TV

Police search for 14-old-year girl who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old. Katherine Roig was last seen on Tuesday near the 67th 16400 Block of Northwest Ave. at around 4 p.m. She was wearing a black/red sweater, black jeans, black/ white/red Nike sneakers and was carrying a dark colored duffel bag before she went missing.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 dead following fiery car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men and one woman have died after a fiery crash in Miami. Police released the identities of the three who were killed as Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 23, Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse, 22 and Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23. Police responded to the area of Northeast 82nd Street and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 dead, 2 in hospital following car crash in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have died and two people are in the hospital after a crash in Northeast Miami-Dade. Police responded to the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Northeast Third Place, Wednesday morning. Officials said a car crashed into a home in the area, flipped over...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Miami duplex, catches fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men and a woman have died after a car slammed into a duplex Miami, injuring two people inside the home, police said. City of Miami Police released the identities of the three people who were killed as Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 23, Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse, 22, and Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Mare rescued from canal in SW Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a scary sight for Ricardo Alonzo when he arrived at his Southwest Ranches property and saw his mare, Daisy, stuck in a nearby pond. “We noticed the mare in the water was drowning,” said Alonzo. “The pond that’s here, probably 10-15 feet...
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
Click10.com

Teen charged in April Opa-Locka car dealership shooting

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A Miami teenager faced a judge Thursday morning, charged with multiple felonies in connection to an April burglary and shooting at an Opa-Locka car dealer. Andrew Harris, 16, is one of three people accused of breaking into the CarYou Miami dealership on Northwest 141st Street in the early morning hours of April 7, stealing two vehicles and shooting a security guard.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
CBS Miami

Three dead after car that slammed into Miami home catches fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are dead, two others injured, after a car crashed into a Miami home early Wednesday morning and then burst into flames. Miami police said five people were inside of the duplex along NE 82 Street and NE 3 Place when the driver somehow lost control and crashed into a front bedroom shortly after 5 a.m. “I heard a loud boom, then I looked through the window and that’s when I saw the fire,” said a woman who lives in the area. She said when she went outside, she could see people trapped in the car. A woman who called...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2 killed In I-95 Crash In Pompano Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach. Authorities said the vehicle crashed against a pole and became engulfed in flames after the collision. All northbound traffic was affected at the time. Traffic was being diverted to Cypress Creek Road until traffic homicide investigators clear the scene.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Several Injured In 7-Vehicle Crash In Tamarac

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An accident involving seven vehicles has left several people injured and is affecting traffic Thursday morning in Tamarac. The crash, which injured 6 people, happened near the area of University Drive and Southgate Blvd. near Renaissance Charter School. Those who were injured were transported to local hospitals. The southbound lanes are closed and the northbound lanes are moving very slowly, officials said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami PD identifies man shot at by officers after they witnessed him strike 2 women with van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has identified the man they say hit two women with his vehicle before officers fired shots at him. Jerry Sanders is facing several charges, including premeditated attempted murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Assistant Chief Cherise Gause said it all happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a domestic violence call made by woman. When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire. Then, responding officers said they witnessed Sanders driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle. As a result, two officers fired shots at him. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The Sanders and the woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police were not able to say the relationship between the three. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Davie

Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed by a car in Davie Thursday morning. The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near Nob Hill Road and State Road 84. Davie Police officials said the car was traveling north on Nob Hill Road when it struck the cyclist, who was crossing east on 84.
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a train crash in Pompano Beach. The crash happened near First Street and South Dixie Highway, just after 3 a.m., Wednesday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the train struck and killed a pedestrian. Traffic has been blocked off along...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 Killed After Being Struck By Tri-Rail Train South Of Commercial Blvd.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said one person was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a Tri-Rail train just south of Commercial Boulevard. Police had not identified the person struck by the train. Officials said the train had been carrying 104 passengers at the time. Transportation via bus has been made available between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations. Tri-Rail service is being impacted during the investigation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

