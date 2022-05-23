ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville native Justin Thomas wins 2nd PGA title

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Louisville native Justin Thomas took home the big prize in...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

UofL rugby team heading to nationals for first time in club history

The University of Louisville rugby team is making history. The Cards will be competing in the National Collegiate Rugby Championship for the first time this weekend down in New Orleans. "I don't really think it's set in yet, but it's just kind of a surreal moment," said UofL sophomore fly-half...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL basketball hires former Cards champion player on staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the greatest players in UofL basketball history is returning to the bench. Milt Wagner is joining Kenny Payne's coaching staff. He will serve as Director of Player Development and Alumni Relations. "The opportunity presented itself," said Wagner. "He's a brother, head coach come back...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL baseball gearing up for ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville baseball team is getting ready to begin the postseason. "I've never been on a team like this, personally," UofL catcher Dalton Rushing said. "Being a part of some great teams like 2020 is like this team. Nothing you throw at us can beat us."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bellarmine baseball’s Matt Higgins named ASUN Player of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native Matt Higgins made history on Tuesday. The Bellarmine University senior outfielder was named ASUN Player of the Year, becoming the first Knight in any sport since the school became a Division I member to be named an ASUN Player of the Year. Higgins, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WLKY.com

Prospect woman wins $111K while showing mom how to play lottery game

PROSPECT, Ky. — A Prospect woman won a big lottery prize and she wasn't even playing for herself. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, Lisa Maltese was showing her mother from Florida how to play the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game on Friday, when all of a sudden, she won.
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Watson Lane Elementary closes after 66 years in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Watson Lane Elementary is now closed after serving southwest Louisville for 66 years. Open since 1956, district officials say the building is at the end of its useful life. Kindergarten teacher, Kathy McClain says the day was bittersweet. "Since I've been here 33 years and I've...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#The Associated Press
WLKY.com

Breeze Airways' Louisville-to-San Francisco flights start Friday

Breeze Airways is continuing to expand its options from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport with new, nonstop service to San Francisco starting this week. This is the first option to the West for its customers. Previously from the Louisville airport, Breeze has been flying to New Orleans, Norfolk, Virginia and Tampa, among others.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Events are set for Louisivlle's 2nd annual Junteenth Jubilee Celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders in Louisville are teaming up with a number of community organizations to further highlight June 19. On Thursday Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a series of events, in Louisville, as part of the city's second Juneteenth jubilee celebration. From June 11 to June 19,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WLKY.com

Alumni of Christian Academy of Louisville hold 'love-in' rally after anti-gay homework assignment is leaked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was earlier this month that aviral tweet showing a homework assignment given to middle school students at Christian Academy of Louisville became the center of controversy. The assignment asked students to write a letter to a homosexual friend and explain to them using Bible scripture why their lifestyle choices "will not bring them satisfaction."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville author aims to boost your morale at the office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Showing up positive isn't always as easy as it sounds. Between stress at home, work, the pandemic and beyond, overall positivity has taken a back seat for many. One local author and CEO coach wants to help change that — especially in the workplace. Business...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fan Fair collection drive underway through June 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's still time to pitch in on WLKY's effort to keep people cool during the hot summer months. WLKY is partnering with Metro Government and the Kentuckiana Planning and Development Agency for the Fan Fair Collection Drive. It goes through June 9. You can drop off...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hurricane Bay at Kentucky Kingdom opens this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's heating up in Louisville, and as Memorial Day approaches, it's time to open up the pools. That includes Hurricane Bay at Kentucky Kingdom. The waterpark, which includes slides, a lazy river and big pool, opens for the season on Saturday. Reminder: This year, with the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS bus hydroplanes with students on board; no one hurt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools bus crashed after hydroplaning on the interstate, officials say, and everyone is OK. According to JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan, the bus had four children on board coming from Brandeis Elementary. The bus crashed just before 5 p.m. near Westport Road. It...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy