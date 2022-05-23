Louisville native Justin Thomas wins 2nd PGA title

The University of Louisville rugby team is making history. The Cards will be competing in the National Collegiate Rugby Championship for the first time this weekend down in New Orleans. "I don't really think it's set in yet, but it's just kind of a surreal moment," said UofL sophomore fly-half...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the greatest players in UofL basketball history is returning to the bench. Milt Wagner is joining Kenny Payne's coaching staff. He will serve as Director of Player Development and Alumni Relations. "The opportunity presented itself," said Wagner. "He's a brother, head coach come back...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville baseball team is getting ready to begin the postseason. "I've never been on a team like this, personally," UofL catcher Dalton Rushing said. "Being a part of some great teams like 2020 is like this team. Nothing you throw at us can beat us."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native Matt Higgins made history on Tuesday. The Bellarmine University senior outfielder was named ASUN Player of the Year, becoming the first Knight in any sport since the school became a Division I member to be named an ASUN Player of the Year. Higgins, a...
PROSPECT, Ky. — A Prospect woman won a big lottery prize and she wasn't even playing for herself. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, Lisa Maltese was showing her mother from Florida how to play the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game on Friday, when all of a sudden, she won.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky college student is sharing her story of determination and perseverance after a devastating injury. Sydney Kessler is a Ballard High School graduate and senior at Murray State University. In 2019, she slipped on a muddy field playing soccer and had a spinal cord injury...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of veterans and veteran supporters are traveling thousands of miles across the country to honor military family and friends. For Ed Ricord, who served 34 years for the U.S. Army Special Forces, this is much more than a road trip. "Every overpass that we have...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Watson Lane Elementary is now closed after serving southwest Louisville for 66 years. Open since 1956, district officials say the building is at the end of its useful life. Kindergarten teacher, Kathy McClain says the day was bittersweet. "Since I've been here 33 years and I've...
Breeze Airways is continuing to expand its options from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport with new, nonstop service to San Francisco starting this week. This is the first option to the West for its customers. Previously from the Louisville airport, Breeze has been flying to New Orleans, Norfolk, Virginia and Tampa, among others.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In their ongoing series, "Bridging the Divide", The Frazier History Museum is taking a look back into Louisville's history during a turbulent moment in 1968. Dozens gathered at the museum on Tuesday for a conversation about race, reckoning and reconciliation. The panel featured important figures of...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders in Louisville are teaming up with a number of community organizations to further highlight June 19. On Thursday Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a series of events, in Louisville, as part of the city's second Juneteenth jubilee celebration. From June 11 to June 19,...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest festival tribute to The Beatles, is returning for another year of music, art and family fun. Ali Hawthorne, the spokesperson for the event says she’s looking forward to celebrating this year’s 2oth anniversary at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The famous Peach Truck is making several stops in the Louisville area again this summer. Just pre-order your 25-pound box of peaches and select the nearest Peach Truck stop for pickup. Here's a look at a handful of locations in and around the metro. There's plenty...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for a place to lazily lounge in the sun this summer, there's a big lazy river just outside of Louisville. It's part of the Awesome Flea Market in Shepherdsville and it is called the Awesome Lazy River. You can rent a tube or...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was earlier this month that aviral tweet showing a homework assignment given to middle school students at Christian Academy of Louisville became the center of controversy. The assignment asked students to write a letter to a homosexual friend and explain to them using Bible scripture why their lifestyle choices "will not bring them satisfaction."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Showing up positive isn't always as easy as it sounds. Between stress at home, work, the pandemic and beyond, overall positivity has taken a back seat for many. One local author and CEO coach wants to help change that — especially in the workplace. Business...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's still time to pitch in on WLKY's effort to keep people cool during the hot summer months. WLKY is partnering with Metro Government and the Kentuckiana Planning and Development Agency for the Fan Fair Collection Drive. It goes through June 9. You can drop off...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's heating up in Louisville, and as Memorial Day approaches, it's time to open up the pools. That includes Hurricane Bay at Kentucky Kingdom. The waterpark, which includes slides, a lazy river and big pool, opens for the season on Saturday. Reminder: This year, with the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools bus crashed after hydroplaning on the interstate, officials say, and everyone is OK. According to JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan, the bus had four children on board coming from Brandeis Elementary. The bus crashed just before 5 p.m. near Westport Road. It...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aptiva Health's new Concussion & Sports Medicine Center is now open on Newburg Road. The new facility offers cutting-edge, state of the art technology to local athletes, including injury prevention, sports performance training and post-concussive treatment. Simon Hoehn, Director of Rehab said these services will be...
