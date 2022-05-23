ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Fire crews rescue person on Thornton Beach in Daly City

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqFrx_0fmvhbst00

DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — The North County Fire Authority tweeted about the rescue on Sunday afternoon on Thornton Beach. Thornton State beach is located in Daly City off Skyline Blvd.

Watch KRON4 News online

The first tweet — posted at 3:51p.m. — by NCFA asked community members near Thornton State Beach to stay away while officers completed the operation. Approximately 25 minutes later, NCFA sent out a second tweet stating that the rescue had been completed.

Cal Fire prepares for fire season

NCFA states that the person rescued is being transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. NCFA also thanked community members for calling 911 from the trail when they found the injured person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Fire reported in Crockett

CROCKETT (KRON) – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is fighting a structure fire in Crockett on Pomona Street. Crews were dispatched for a report of a fire in an exterior staircase, according to a 5:16 a.m. tweet from the department. By 5:29 a.m., the main body of the fire had been suppressed. The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department […]
CROCKETT, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity impacts traffic in Portola area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department stopped pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area of Girard and Olmstead Streets Wednesday night due to police activity. Officers responded at 8:10 p.m. to reports of a man swinging a pole or stick at moving vehicles. The man has refused to comply with the officers, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP says 1 dead in crash on Hwy 4 off-ramp in Contra Costa County

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – One person died in a solo car crash on an off-ramp from state Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the Bailey Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 4.A Hyundai Tucson left the highway and struck a guardrail on the off-ramp, then caught fire, CHP officials said.The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo PD may close nighttime 911 dispatch

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo Police Department’s nighttime 911 center might be closing down due to a shortage of staff. Vallejo police announced in a press release Wednesday, that department was fully staffed in early 2020, but has faced a significant loss in employment in recent times. Officials say staff often leaves to work at […]
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rescue, CA
Daly City, CA
Sports
City
Thornton, CA
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
Daly City, CA
Accidents
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Man in critical condition after police shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in critical condition after a police shooting Wednesday in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane. The shooting involved parole agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The man was taken […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

St. Helena police search for car that hit person in wheelchair

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run collision was reported in Tuesday night in St. Helena, according to city officials. The victim was determined to be a person in a wheelchair who was struck by a car traveling southbound. The incident happened at around 9:07 p.m. on the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street. […]
SAINT HELENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Accident#Ncfa
KRON4 News

Zonehaven helping many during fire season

(KRON) — Know your zone is the phrase you will be hearing more frequently this wildfire season. Fire departments and other emergency operation centers are ramping up using identified zones or areas in communities to alert residents of evacuations. The program called Zonehaven is being hailed as a great helping hand to protect lives and […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in separate SF shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were shot on San Francisco’s eastside Tuesday, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. The first reported shooting was reported at 1:44 a.m. in the city’s south of Market neighborhood. Officers arrived to 10th and Harrison streets, where a 52-year-old man said someone shot him from a vehicle. The man […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRON4 News

Police: LGBTQ youth nonprofit was evacuated after bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – LYRIC, a nonprofit that focuses on servicing LGBTQ youth in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, announced it evacuated twice in the past month due to threatening voice mail messages, including a bomb threat. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the news to KRON4 on Thursday. The most recent evacuation was Monday, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in East Palo Alto collision

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) – One person died last night at what’s being called a major injury collision in East Palo Alto, according to police. At 8:04 p.m. Monday, a car was going on westbound University Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” according to Interim Chief of Police Jeff Liu. At that time, the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

1 in grave condition, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco firefighters train with Cal OES teams

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fire season has arrived across California. Today in San Francisco, firefighters trained alongside the California office of emergency services to prepare for what’s to come. In San Francisco this week, the San Francisco Fire Department is working with the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to train on some Cal […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$10K in cash, narcotics recovered by Santa Rosa police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was arrested Wednesday for selling “large amounts” methamphetamines and cocaine, Santa Rosa police announced in a Nixle alert. The arrest comes after a narcotics investigation from April that led police to 46-year-old Dionicio Carranza Villalobos. Detectives exercised a search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on Lazzini Avenue, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy