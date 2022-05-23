Fire crews rescue person on Thornton Beach in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — The North County Fire Authority tweeted about the rescue on Sunday afternoon on Thornton Beach. Thornton State beach is located in Daly City off Skyline Blvd.Watch KRON4 News online
The first tweet — posted at 3:51p.m. — by NCFA asked community members near Thornton State Beach to stay away while officers completed the operation. Approximately 25 minutes later, NCFA sent out a second tweet stating that the rescue had been completed.Cal Fire prepares for fire season
NCFA states that the person rescued is being transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. NCFA also thanked community members for calling 911 from the trail when they found the injured person.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0