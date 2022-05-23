ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans Aren't Happy With The Tipoff Time Tonight

By Andrew Holleran
 4 days ago
Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors is set to tip off...

Daniel
2d ago

But it's OK to show games at 4pm pacific time when no one gets home until 6pm pacific time. Stop the East Coast bias when 2 west teams are playing.

Reply
6
Troy1852
3d ago

How come TNT and not ABC is airing the game tonight? Instead ABC chose to air a WNBA game instead. Big mistake. Huge mistake.

Reply
7
