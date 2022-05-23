Fundraisers launched for families affected by Gaylord tornado

There are a number of ways to help those impacted by the Gaylord tornado.

On Friday afternoon, the northern town of Gaylord was devastated by what the National Weather Service categorized as an EF3 tornado.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 flies over cleanup from Gaylord tornado on Sunday

The tornado swept through Otsego County, covering over 16.6 miles in just 20 minutes, says the report from the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, an entire trailer park was obliterated, 44 people were injured, and 2 people were confirmed dead.

READ MORE: NWS: Gaylord tornado rated an EF3, max winds of 150 mph

READ MORE: "I went flying with my wife:" Residents share stories of tornado terror in Gaylord

Although electricity was quickly restored to the area, the residents of Gaylord face the momentous task of restoring their town after the storm. To help support and donate to the families affected by the Gaylord tornado, follow these verified GoFundMe accounts:

Help Steve and Theresa rebuild their family home

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/help-steve-and-theresa-rebuild-their-family-home [email.gofundme.com]

My brother George

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/drpv6x-my-brother-george [email.gofundme.com]

Please help us find them a new home

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/v5p75-find-a-new-home [email.gofundme.com]

Gaylord Tornado Devastation

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/gaylord-tornado-devastation [email.gofundme.com]

Please help our family after tornado devastation

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/please-help-our-family-after-tornado-devastation [email.gofundme.com]

Need help after tornado...

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/need-some-help-after-tornado-tore-through-park [email.gofundme.com]

Marc LeBlanc & Family

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/gsmfb6-marc-leblanc-family [email.gofundme.com]

The Adams Ulery family is in need of our support

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/the-adams-ulery-family-is-in-need-of-our-support [email.gofundme.com]

Anything will help….

https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/hnrubw-anything-will-help [email.gofundme.com]

