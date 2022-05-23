ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Family of slain straphanger pleads with City Hall amid runaway transit crime

By Joe Marino, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon, Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkxsz_0fmvfd9P00

The family of the Goldman Sachs employee who was gunned down in a random subway attack Sunday morning has a message for Mayor Eric Adams: “Do your job.”

Griselda Vile decried the gun violence that cut short the life of her 48-year-old brother, Daniel Enriquez, who was riding a Q train on his way to brunch.

“No one, no one, no one should have this happen to their family,” Vile told The Post Sunday evening.

“And the worst part is, even if they catch this person, he’s going to be out again,” she added, touching on the state’s bail reform laws that have let so many criminals back out on the street.

She added, “I wish you guys would go back to Mayor Adams and tell him the city is not safe. My brother just became a statistic on the way to the city. He was shot at close range.”

Her husband, Glenn Vile, had a more sobering message for Adams, who inherited a crime-ridden city and has vowed to crack down on gun violence.

“Do your job,” he said. “Get crime off the streets.”

Enriquez, who lived in Park Slope, was on a Manhattan-bound Q train when the deranged gunman opened fire without warning over the Manhattan Bridge around 11:42 a.m., mortally wounding him. The shooter then fled from the Canal Street station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmNit_0fmvfd9P00
Enriquez’s sister, Griselda Vile, said her “brother just became a statistic on the way to the city.”

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a press briefing that the killer — described as a dark-skinned, heavyset man with a beard — was pacing back and forth on the northbound train when he fired “without provocation.”

“There was no interaction with the murderer at all,” Griselda told The Post. “How can an incredibly loving man be taken away for no reason?”

Cops recovered a firearm that they believe was used in the crime, sources said. The shooter was on the loose Sunday night.

Griselda said her brother sent his last text to the family about one hour before the slaying, adding that her family is devastated over the senseless murder.

“We just spoke to him this morning. We’re in a group text. Our parents are in their 70s, under the weather and we all text and call Mom and Dad and we all text in the family thread …,” she said. “We may be a whole country apart, but we’re a very close family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8C6U_0fmvfd9P00
Enriquez’s family is devastated over the senseless murder, his sister said.

Enriquez worked for Goldman Sachs for nine years as an investment researcher. The company’s CEO, David Solomon, mourned the loss in a statement Sunday night.

“Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years,” Soloman said.

“He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence. We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time.”

During the pandemic, Griselda said, her brother taught himself how to speak two languages in addition to learning to play the guitar and piano.

“We usually don’t talk about work,” she said. “We’re born in New York. We left when the crime got high in the ’80s and he came back in ’96 and attended NYU and I came back in 2003 to be with my brother.

“I idolized my brother,” she continued. “I followed in his footsteps in so many things. He was my hero. When I was little, he protected us. We grew up poor. We grew up as Mexicans. We had to fight for every opportunity and every success we had.

She then said she was “going to go downstairs and cry in my sister’s arms.”

“I hope New York listens. And the mayor listens,” Vile said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRa16_0fmvfd9P00
Enriquez’s murder is the fourth transit homicide so far this year.

Griselda said the focus should be on making the city safer.

“I want every New Yorker to realize this could be your reality tomorrow — your worst nightmare could come true,” she said. “I don’t want this to be an attack on the mayor. I want him to focus on New York as a community.”

She added: “We’re five boroughs, we try to look out for each other. We don’t feel safe. I don’t feel comfortable having my daughter take the train and now I have more reason to feel more scared. Now everyone who knows my brother is gonna be more scared.”

The fatal shooting is the fourth transit homicide so far this year, matching the total for the same time span last year, city statistics show.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the gunman.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additional reporting by Haley Brown

Comments / 10

Raymond Diaz
4d ago

It’s not the Police or the Mayor at fault. It’s some of our elected officials, defund the Police movement , and other misguided groups, that have moved us from one of the safest cities to one that is slowly eroding to the bad old days.

Reply(2)
8
Related
The Independent

Charges dropped against 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer

The 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has had charges dropped, according to reports. C Blu, real name Camrin Williams, was accused of shooting a 27-year-old officer in Belmont, an area of the Bronx neighbourhood, during a confrontation in January.The officer, Kaseem Pennant, was wounded in the shooting on Lorillard Place.He walked free on Thursday after posting his $250,000 bond in connection to gun and assault charges, before having the charges dropped. Court officials confirmed the news to the New York Post. It remains unclear why. A spokesperson for the city’s law department meanwhile told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Video: Suspect drags victim through Times Square subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Surveillance video from the NYPD shows a victim being dragged across the mezzanine of the Times Square-42nd Street subway station the evening of May 9. Police said four suspects are responsible for the attack. The 26-year-old man was in the station about 6:15 p.m. when he was approached by a group […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint in an elevator in the Bronx: NYPD

BRONX, New York (PIX11)– A woman was raped at knifepoint in the elevator of a Bronx building Monday night, police said. An unidentified man followed the 40-year-old victim into the apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect allegedly followed her into the elevator and […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#City Hall#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Outrage as prosecutors agree to slash sentences for pair of NYC lawyers who firebombed NYPD van during 2020 BLM riots: Face just two years behind bars instead of life

A top police union boss has blasted the decision to dramatically-shorten the sentences for two lawyers who admitted firebombing an empty NYPD van during the 2020 BLM riots. Patrick J. Lynch, President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, hit out as it was revealed Colinford Mattis, 35, and Urooj Rahman, 33, now face just two years in jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Daily Mail

NYPD hunt a gang of scooter-riding thugs racing up to pedestrians before ripping thousands of dollars worth of gold chains from their necks in spate of robberies in New York City

The New York Police department is looking for a gang of thieves who have been tearing around the Bronx and Manhattan and snatching thousands of dollars in jewelry off of unsuspecting pedestrians. Five crimes fitting the same description occurred across the two boroughs in broad daylight between March 18 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New York woman sent back to jail after being charged for shove that killed 87-year-old Broadway voice coach

A New York woman has been sent back to jail after being charged for fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway voice coach Barbara Maier Gustern.Lauren Pazienza was previously released on bail after the unprovoked attack on Ms Gustern, but a Manhattan judge revoked her $500,000 bail on Tuesday. The 26-year-old event planner was detained at her state Supreme Supreme Court arraignment. She pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault. Ms Pazienza and Ms Gustern didn’t know each other and Judge Felicia Menin said she was concerned that the suspect may not appear in court. “I’m concerned that Ms Pazienzia is a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy