Yankees’ Matt Blake ejected after questionable Tim Anderson call

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake was ejected in the third inning of the Yankees’ 5-0 loss in the nightcap .

With one out, Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson reached on an infield single on a squib on the third-base side, with Luis Severino slipping to the ground as he attempted to field the ball.

Matt Blake, left, is ejected. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Umpire Greg Gibson ejects Matt Blake. AP

Boone argued that it appeared the ball struck Anderson’s foot while he was in the batter’s box, but it is not a reviewable call.

Blake was tossed from the dugout by home-plate umpire Greg Gibson after it was ruled that Anderson could remain at first base. He had been ejected one time previously with the Yankees for arguing balls and strikes in a game last September.

Aaron Boone argues with umpire Greg Gibson after Matt Blake was ejected. Getty Images

“Misunderstood comment, should not have been thrown out of the game,” Boone said after Game 2. “It was such an overreaction. [Blake] said ‘you missed it.’ Which he did.”