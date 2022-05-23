ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Waterfront Partnership Of Baltimore Offers Free Exercise Classes Along Inner Harbor

By Rachel Menitoff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 01: A runner exercises in the Federal Hill neighborhood overlooking the Baltimore Inner Harbor on April 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. On March 30, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order for all residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Residents may leave their homes only for essential work; medical care; food or prescriptions; and for other “absolutely necessary” reasons. Residents may engage in outdoor exercise such as walking, hiking, running, or biking, but in groups no larger than 10 persons, according to the directive. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On the weekends, Melody Thomas can be found exercising by Inner Harbor.

Between now and October, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and Medifast are hosting the ninth annual Waterfront Wellness Program.

That means free classes will be offered seven days a week.

A person can choose from 13 different types of classes, including Zumba, yoga, or a boot camp along the Inner Harbor.

“It inspires me, especially on yoga days, because I’m at one with nature, the green grass, the blue sky, the water, the warm air,” program participant Audrey Fletcher said. “It’s just the perfect environment.”

Participants of all skill levels are welcome to bring a mat, water, and a pair of sneakers. This is making it easier than ever to solidify healthy habits and a good workout routine.

“I think it’s really unique because it’s asking anyone who is attracted to these spaces downtown to come and enjoy them,” Melody Thomas, the Events and Programming Manager for Waterfront Partnership Baltimore, said.

The demand for the classes was so high that the partnership had to expand its program into a six-month series, Thomas said.

The classes are being held at Rash Field Park , West Shore Park, and Wills Park.

“With all the different classes with different skill sets, everyone has a way to work out and enjoy themselves,” Thomas said.

People can sign up to take one of the classes on WaterfrontPartnership.org. The website provides a list of specific dates and times.

