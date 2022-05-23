ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport Harbor, OH

Fairport Harbor police searching for man who attempted to shoot ex

By Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to shoot his ex-girlfriend Friday afternoon.

The Fairport Harbor Police Department said they were sent out around 2:45 p.m. after a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Police were reportedly able to track down the victim, who had called in the incident, inside a vehicle on Sixth Street and Eagle Street.

The woman reportedly told police that a man named Darnell Lamar Burns approached her while she was inside her vehicle at the 300 block of Seventh Street and fired off a shot at her head.

Photo courtesy Fairport Harbor police

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

The man reportedly left the area in a silver vehicle, which was later found in Painesville City . The suspect is currently wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, police said, and he is not to be approached.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call 440-354-3434.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Public Safety
