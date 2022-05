PRESCOTT – Christmas came early for nine recent graduates of Prescott High School as they were presented laptops from the Prescott Rotary Club Tuesday. The students were asked to tell the club where they were going to college and what they were majoring in as they were given the laptops. Their answers ranged from fashion design to nursing to electrical engineering. The meeting was held at Curry’s Community Outreach Center, which was packed for the occasion.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO