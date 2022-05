KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in West Knoxville early Thursday morning. They said that the man and a witness were riding motorized skateboards on Old Weisgarber Road in West Knoxville when a car pulled up and the people inside of it walked out. Authorities said they shot the victim after a possible attempted robbery.

