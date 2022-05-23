Over 70 RCAS elementary schools students participate in “Girls on the Run 5K”

DEADWOOD, S.D. – If you’re looking for a summer activity your kids can ‘dig’, the Deadwood History Archaeology Camp may be a good place to start. “It’s about the 13th year that we’ve been doing this, so it’s been a while now,” says Carolyn Weber, Executive Director of Deadwood History, Inc. “We allow kids that are in grades four through six to come, and it is June 6 through the 10, and then we also offer it June 13 through 17. It’s every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they all meet at the beginning of the day at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood.”

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO