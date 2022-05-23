Over 70 RCAS elementary schools students participate in “Girls on the Run 5K”

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Now that school is out for the summer, local organizations want to make sure that kids continue to get fed. A dozen locations across Rapid City will be serving lunch, and most even serve breakfast, too. The Club for Boys, Rapid City Area Schools, the...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One local business was the lucky recipient of a $10,000 grant from State Farm Corporate on Thursday as part of their “Outstanding Community Engagement” program. Local agent Scott Carlson was one of 100 agents chosen nationwide who got to pick a nonprofit to donate to, and he chose Fork Real Café.
Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. I grew up in the middle of western South Dakota, north of Philip, in a community called Milesville. Very rural area. Farm. My dad was a farmer and a rancher. My brother still lives on the homeplace, so lots of roots. Went to high school in Philip. Married my high school sweetheart. We’re still together, which is great. Live in Rapid for over 22 years. Two kids here, five grandchildren. Just rooted to the area. I just… I love Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Fill the Boot broke its first day record with $21,244 collected Wednesday. Rapid City Fire Department tweeted that they will continue to raise money from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and will donate everything to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Local...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Tuesday, business owners along Rapid City’s Mount Rushmore Road attended a forum designed to help everyone affected by homelessness. The evening’s presentation was the final one in the Black Hills Homeless Coalition’s “We Connect” series. The coalition has held...
BLACK HILLS, S.D. — Three different Monument Health Projects with a price tag of $120 million will bring key expansions and care, officials say. The hospital announced it’s latest planned additions on Wednesday, including two projects at Monument Health’s Spearfish and Rapid City hospitals. In Spearfish, the...
Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. My name is Kathy Rice, and I am married to Elden Rice, who is a dentist in Rapid City. And we own that small business and we own another small business And we have eight kids and I have four grandkids.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Senior Companions of SD will be holding a free event Thursday, June 9 at 3 p.m. at the Rapid City Public Library Community Room to discuss scams in South Dakota and offer tips on how to protect yourself. The event will feature Director for the...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Monument Health announced plans for a $40 million project to improve services for mothers, babies and children at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital for the next phase of the multi-year Rapid City Hospital expansion project. The Monument Health Foundation also announced a fundraising campaign to...
DEADWOOD, S.D. – If you’re looking for a summer activity your kids can ‘dig’, the Deadwood History Archaeology Camp may be a good place to start. “It’s about the 13th year that we’ve been doing this, so it’s been a while now,” says Carolyn Weber, Executive Director of Deadwood History, Inc. “We allow kids that are in grades four through six to come, and it is June 6 through the 10, and then we also offer it June 13 through 17. It’s every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they all meet at the beginning of the day at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood.”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department’s local 1040 station will continue its long-standing tradition of participating in the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ program, raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). You will see local firemen in many locations throughout the city including...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Main Street Square Fountains in Downtown Rapid City will open to the public Friday. The fountains will be open noon to 5 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. These are new hours from previous years when the fountains were closed every...
STURGIS, S.D. – The Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) will hold a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m., Monday. Ceremonies across the U.S. haven’t happened for two years due to COVID-19. For those wanting to honor the fallen, the V.A. has...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City parks crews are got their hands dirty as they planted marigolds in the ground at Halley Park on Tuesday. Workers will continue to plant flowers in the parks over the next few days. More than 24,000 flowers have been nurtured in the the...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Kittrick Jeffries got into the cannabis industry around 7-years ago after his mom was diagnosed with cancer. Now, he’s in the process of bringing his first dispensary to Rapid City. “I was born and raised here in Rapid City. I graduated from Stevens...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone’s Wye bridge opened Friday just before the busy holiday weekend. Closed for construction after last Labor Day, the goal was to reopen the unique bridge by Memorial Day. Work done on the bridge included replacing 50-year-old bridge decks but with wood instead of concrete...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Rapid City are urging everyone to Click it or Ticket as more cars hit the road for summer vacations. As Memorial Day approaches and tourism season begins, expect to see Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies on the road. They’re on the...
HILL CITY, S.D. – If you look closely at the displays in the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, you can see the hard work and detail that employees have toiled over to create true-to-life replications of fossilized animals. Preparators help design and build animal replicas such as dinosaur...
CUSTER, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced the Playhouse Road in Custer State Park from the junction of Highway 16A to Center Lake will be completely closed starting Tuesday, May 31. Center Lake and the Black Hills Playhouse will remain open and can be accessed...
Comments / 0