ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Over 70 RCAS elementary schools students participate in “Girls on the Run 5K”

By Colton Hall
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, Empowering You to Be (EmBe) held its annual “Girls on the Run 5K” at Founders Park. Roughly 75 students ran just over three miles for the completion event in the...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Drury – District 32 House Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. I grew up in the middle of western South Dakota, north of Philip, in a community called Milesville. Very rural area. Farm. My dad was a farmer and a rancher. My brother still lives on the homeplace, so lots of roots. Went to high school in Philip. Married my high school sweetheart. We’re still together, which is great. Live in Rapid for over 22 years. Two kids here, five grandchildren. Just rooted to the area. I just… I love Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Record breaking first day for Fill The Boot

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Fill the Boot broke its first day record with $21,244 collected Wednesday. Rapid City Fire Department tweeted that they will continue to raise money from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and will donate everything to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Local...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Education
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City business owners attend Black Hills Homeless Coalition forum

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Tuesday, business owners along Rapid City’s Mount Rushmore Road attended a forum designed to help everyone affected by homelessness. The evening’s presentation was the final one in the Black Hills Homeless Coalition’s “We Connect” series. The coalition has held...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rice – District 29 House Candidate

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. My name is Kathy Rice, and I am married to Elden Rice, who is a dentist in Rapid City. And we own that small business and we own another small business And we have eight kids and I have four grandkids.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Girls On The Run#Rcas#Embe
newscenter1.tv

A summer camp that totally “rocks” offered in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. – If you’re looking for a summer activity your kids can ‘dig’, the Deadwood History Archaeology Camp may be a good place to start. “It’s about the 13th year that we’ve been doing this, so it’s been a while now,” says Carolyn Weber, Executive Director of Deadwood History, Inc. “We allow kids that are in grades four through six to come, and it is June 6 through the 10, and then we also offer it June 13 through 17. It’s every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they all meet at the beginning of the day at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood.”
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Fire Department hits the streets with boots in hand

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department’s local 1040 station will continue its long-standing tradition of participating in the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ program, raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). You will see local firemen in many locations throughout the city including...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Main Street Square Fountains open Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Main Street Square Fountains in Downtown Rapid City will open to the public Friday. The fountains will be open noon to 5 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. These are new hours from previous years when the fountains were closed every...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
newscenter1.tv

V.A. to hold Memorial Day ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery

STURGIS, S.D. – The Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) will hold a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m., Monday. Ceremonies across the U.S. haven’t happened for two years due to COVID-19. For those wanting to honor the fallen, the V.A. has...
FESTIVAL
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City parks crews plant flowers, adding color to city

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City parks crews are got their hands dirty as they planted marigolds in the ground at Halley Park on Tuesday. Workers will continue to plant flowers in the parks over the next few days. More than 24,000 flowers have been nurtured in the the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Puffy’s Dispensary to bring cannabis to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Kittrick Jeffries got into the cannabis industry around 7-years ago after his mom was diagnosed with cancer. Now, he’s in the process of bringing his first dispensary to Rapid City. “I was born and raised here in Rapid City. I graduated from Stevens...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced to life; repairing grain bins; early voting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Have an artistic mind? A job as a preparator might be for you

HILL CITY, S.D. – If you look closely at the displays in the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, you can see the hard work and detail that employees have toiled over to create true-to-life replications of fossilized animals. Preparators help design and build animal replicas such as dinosaur...
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Playhouse Road temporarily closed for construction

CUSTER, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced the Playhouse Road in Custer State Park from the junction of Highway 16A to Center Lake will be completely closed starting Tuesday, May 31. Center Lake and the Black Hills Playhouse will remain open and can be accessed...
CUSTER, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy