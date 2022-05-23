ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Temperatures climb upward this week, heat advisory set for Wednesday

By Moses Small
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqNd1_0fmvdNIJ00

Temperatures around the county are rising quickly, as Bakersfield will reach into the low 90s on Monday. The warming trend continues until Wednesday, when parts of the valley and desert will see triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Wednesday, affecting the valley as well as Lake Isabella.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

The wind in the mountains will gradually ease over the next couple of days, and temperatures will return near seasonal averages by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Cooler temperatures expected for Memorial Day

We are headed into the long holiday weekend looking good in the weather department. The high-pressure system responsible for those triple digits is finally leaving us, and that is going to allow for a nice cooling trend to take over the region especially Sunday and Monday. Temps are expected to be about 5 degrees below […]
ENVIRONMENT
KGET

Expect cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today was the hottest day of the week in Kern County with temps nearing 104 degrees in Arvin. A cooling trend will begin tomorrow pushing away those triple digits for at least a week. The coolest day will be Memorial Day with temps expected to only reach 78 degrees in Bakersfield. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern cooling centers to open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With temperatures soaring above 100 degrees, the county will begin opening cooling centers starting next week. Centers in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys will open starting June 1 when temperatures are forecast at 105 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when the forecast calls for 93 degrees or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Stockdale boys golf team to compete in Southern California Regionals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Thursday morning, a Kern County high school golf team will compete in the Southern California Regionals for the first time in more than a decade. Following their 2nd place finish at last week’s Central Section Championship, the Stockdale Mustangs earned a berth into the field at Pasadena’s Brookside Golf Club.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Lake Isabella, CA
KGET

KCSO updating Kern River death toll sign to 317 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To remind everyone about the dangers of the Kern River, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be updating the death toll sign on Highway 178 on Friday. At 10 a.m. KCSO will update the sign to reflect the current death toll since they started counting in 1968. It will go from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD rescues 2 hikers from Pacific Crest Trail

The Kern County Fire Department rescued two hikers in distress on the Pacific Crest Trail near the Piute community Tuesday.  Helicopter 408 made two trips to hoist both hikers to safety. County fire said both hikers were uninjured but taken to the hospital by Hall Ambulance as a precaution.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Westbound Highway 178 reopens following crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westbound Highway 178 has reopened following a crash involving a car and a vehicle for Western Tree Care. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. just east of Mount Vernon Avenue, according to CHP.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

PG&E outage leaves 1,426 customers without power

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 1,500 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power this evening following an outage that began at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday night. PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage that left 1,426 customers without power. Power is expected to return by 9:30 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGET

Historic Hart Park adobe structure to reopen Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 83 years after it first opened as a caretaker’s residence, the historic adobe structure at Hart Park is about to be reborn. The building, constructed in 1939, opens its doors to the public Wednesday at the Kern River Parkway’s Nature Center. Visitors will be able to learn about the riparian habitat […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Body found in southwest Bakersfield: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The body was located on Gosford Road between District Boulevard and Harris Road, police said. No other details were immediately available.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD quells 2-alarm structure fire in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm two-alarm building fire broke out Tuesday night in east Bakersfield. Kern County firefighters were called to Edison Highway near Exchange Street just after 9 p.m. While en-route, firefighters noted a large column of smoke could be seen from a distance. They arrived at the scene to find flames coming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Clinica Sierra Vista hosting a job fair for more than 90 open positions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista will hold a job fair Wednesday afternoon in hopes of filling some of its 90 open positions. The event will take place Downtown at its new “comprehensive care center” on 34th Street, across from Memorial Hospital, from 3 to 7 p.m. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KGET

KCSO identifies man killed in Arvin shooting on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Arvin on Tuesday. Deputies responded to a call in the 1200 block of Durham Street at 11:41 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found Ariel Alexander Angel Peralez, 29, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Online threat possibly targeted Ridgeview High: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting threat made on Snapchat against “RHS” may have been in reference to Ridgeview High School, according to police. City and Kern High School District police are working with allied law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the post. A news release from Bakersfield Police Department noted there are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Board of Supervisors votes to demolish strip mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has voted to demolish a strip mall in northeast Bakersfield. The small strip mall, which the county calls a “public nuisance,” is located on Alta Vista Drive just north of Columbus Street. County staff recommended the property owner pay for the building to be demolished. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Downtown burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a car on April 5 in Downtown Bakersfield. The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of 24th Street. The suspect is described as White, 30-40 years old, five feet eight […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GET bus relocating to south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit announced it’s relocating to south Bakersfield in the next few years to make room for the California High Speed Rail. GET said it acquired 60 acres of vacant land located off Mount Vernon Avenue, east of Belle Terrace Avenue. The new location will replace GET’s current operations and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy