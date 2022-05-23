Temperatures climb upward this week, heat advisory set for Wednesday
Temperatures around the county are rising quickly, as Bakersfield will reach into the low 90s on Monday. The warming trend continues until Wednesday, when parts of the valley and desert will see triple digits.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Wednesday, affecting the valley as well as Lake Isabella.
The wind in the mountains will gradually ease over the next couple of days, and temperatures will return near seasonal averages by next weekend.
