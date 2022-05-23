ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers sign P Blake Treinen to 1-year extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract extension with right-hander Blake Treinen on Sunday.

Treinen, 33, is now under contract through the 2023 season. He will make $8 million in 2023, and the Dodgers have a conditional option the following season.

This season, Treinen appeared in three games out of the bullpen before he was sidelined because of shoulder soreness.

In 2021, Treinen went 6-5 with a 1.99 ERA and seven saves in 72 relief appearances. He is 36-31 with a 2.87 ERA in 447 career games (seven starts) with the Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Dodgers.

The timetable for Treinen’s return this season is uncertain.

–Field Level Media

