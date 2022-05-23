ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting In Trenton, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Homicide detectives in Trenton are investigating a deadly parking lot shooting. It happened on West Hanover Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say they found 25-year-old Ali Abdullah on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

A 30-year-old man later showed up at the medical center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time.

Bro Row
4d ago

Something fishy had to be going on over there because nobody hangs out in that parking lot it's usually like a ghost town around that part of the city.

