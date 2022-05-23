Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting In Trenton, Police Say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Homicide detectives in Trenton are investigating a deadly parking lot shooting. It happened on West Hanover Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say they found 25-year-old Ali Abdullah on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

A 30-year-old man later showed up at the medical center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time.