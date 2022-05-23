Dry Monday, then rain returns midweek

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Washington baseball’s journey to what they hope is their second straight State Finals appearance got off to a great start on Wednesday as the Panthers opened regional play with a 14-0 win over Peoria Notre Dame. They’ll meet Peoria Richwoods for the 3A Metamora Regional title after the Knights knocked off the host Redbirds 5-0. At the Morton Regional, the host Potters held off a furious rally from Limestone to beat the Rockets 11-7. They’ll play the winner of the East Peoria-Lincoln matchup which is tied at 3 in the fifth inning after being suspended for rain. At the 3A Normal West Regional, Normal U-High got their postseason off to a good start with a 10-0 win over Rantoul. In a Class 1A Sectional Semifinal, Delavan beat Henry 8-1 to advance to Saturday’s IWU Sectional Final.

PEORIA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO