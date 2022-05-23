ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Dry Monday, then rain returns midweek

By Devan Masciulli
hoiabc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More of the same is expected tomorrow as lows overnight will again fall into the mid to upper 40s. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s, slightly warmer than Sunday. We’ll see sunny skies to start, then have some passing middle to high...

www.hoiabc.com

hoiabc.com

Scattered storms likely, some strong or severe

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Once again, we’ll see an isolated risk for a strong or severe storm. Rain finally comes to an end tomorrow before we dry out and warm up this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Strong or severe storms possible through this evening

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Periodic showers and storms will continue for the next day or two, but our main focus will be on this afternoon and evening as a few storms could become strong or severe. By the end of week, rain chances will go down and eventually summer heat and humidity will return by the upcoming holiday weekend.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Rain returns tonight

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Quiet conditions will continue through the workday before our next rainmaker arrives heading into Wednesday morning. Tuesday: The workday will feature similar conditions to what we saw Monday, but more clouds will be present. It’ll be a good idea to have an extra layer as you head out this morning, as temperatures will run in the 40′s. By the afternoon, daytime highs will reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s under mostly cloudy skies.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Rain returns late tonight, a few strong storms possible tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather should remain quiet this evening, but showers and storms will be possible once again late tonight and tomorrow morning. Periodic showers and storms will continue through Thursday, or possibly as late as Friday morning. A few strong storms may be possible tomorrow afternoon. The upcoming holiday weekend looks warmer and dry.
PEORIA, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
hoiabc.com

Project Tornado: How Urban Areas Prepare for Flooding

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - YOU MAY KNOW THE SAYING “APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS”. You may know the saying “April showers bring May flowers.” With increasing rainfall in the spring and summer comes flooding risks. According to the National Weather Service, flooding has killed...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

East Peoria convenience store to close doors after 52 years

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 52-year-old East Peoria business is saying farewell to its loyal customers. The Little Grocery is expected to close at the end of June. Little Grocery owner, Missy Simpson, is saying goodbye to her daily customers in East Peoria. “It’s been great. I’ve...
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Beloved Peoria candy shop closing its doors Friday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A staple of Peoria’s Main Street is closing its doors Friday at 4 p.m. A beloved candy shop in Peoria, The Nut Shop has had a few locations downtown in the last century. It has been at its current location since the 1970s.
PEORIA, IL
#Memorial Day Weekend#Abc
hoiabc.com

Crews enter 3rd day demolishing damaged silos at BioUrja

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Day three of the effort to demolish the rest of the silos continues. Peoria firefighters and a team of structural engineers were on site today to find the best way to bring down the largest, damaged silo. Removing all of the corn safely has...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Next bin at BioUrja slated to come down as demolition continues

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Demolishing the silo leaning the most will proceed Thursday. In his daily update, Interim Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the team consisting of the fire department, Alpine Demolition Services, Allied Technologies and BioUrja have decided to proceed with demolishing bin #73. The three...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Crews break ground on new CityLink admin building

PEORIA (Heart of Illnois) - CityLink’s new maintenance and administrative building is underway. CityLink broke ground on the $50 million project Thursday. Funding for the project came from the $45 billion ‘Rebuild Illinois’ bill. Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary and Peoria native Omer Osman says the upgrade...
PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Unemployment rates down, jobs up in Central Illinois

(WEEK) - The Peoria and Bloomington metropolitan areas saw lower unemployment rates and an increase in jobs between April 2021 and April 2022, according to preliminary data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Peoria...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

High School Sports 5-25

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Washington baseball’s journey to what they hope is their second straight State Finals appearance got off to a great start on Wednesday as the Panthers opened regional play with a 14-0 win over Peoria Notre Dame. They’ll meet Peoria Richwoods for the 3A Metamora Regional title after the Knights knocked off the host Redbirds 5-0. At the Morton Regional, the host Potters held off a furious rally from Limestone to beat the Rockets 11-7. They’ll play the winner of the East Peoria-Lincoln matchup which is tied at 3 in the fifth inning after being suspended for rain. At the 3A Normal West Regional, Normal U-High got their postseason off to a good start with a 10-0 win over Rantoul. In a Class 1A Sectional Semifinal, Delavan beat Henry 8-1 to advance to Saturday’s IWU Sectional Final.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Small grease fire prompts temporary closure of Pekin KFC

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A small grease fire at the Pekin KFC Saturday has temporarily shuttered the business. Nic Macquet, Chief Building Official for the City of Pekin, says the restaurant was not open to the public when the fire happened, as workers were preparing for the day.
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

1 person shot in Peoria drive-by shooting

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police say a male victim was shot in the foot late Monday night by someone in a moving vehicle. Police spokesperson Semone Roth said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Peoria Avenue. She...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

New video celebrates CAT autonomous mining truck

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Caterpillar is celebrating in a video technology that enables mining trucks to drive themselves. The huge truck is hands-free. The driver can be anywhere on the planet to operate it. Engineers tell us the autonomous technology was designed and developed in Central Illinois nearly...
PEORIA, IL

