New Jersey to see mild temperatures for new workweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the workweek ahead for New Jersey will see milder temperatures after a summer-like weekend.
Monday: Partly cloudy, much cooler. Highs 70-75.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy cooler still. Highs 65-70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 70.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM showers. Highs 70-75.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, milder. Highs 75-80.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, very nice. Highs middle and upper 70s.
Comments / 0