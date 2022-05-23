ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Jersey to see mild temperatures for new workweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the workweek ahead for New Jersey will see milder temperatures after a summer-like weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIXQG_0fmvcGDr00

Monday: Partly cloudy, much cooler. Highs 70-75.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy cooler still. Highs 65-70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 70.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM showers. Highs 70-75.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, milder. Highs 75-80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very nice. Highs middle and upper 70s.

