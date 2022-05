WEBER COUNTY, Utah –Weber County emergency personnel rescued a 14-year-old boy who was stuck up to his armpits in mud. Emergency personnel say they received a call of an entrapment at 5:02 p.m. When authorities arrived on scene in the area of 2602 West 1900 North, they discovered the boy, who had been walking through swampy water and he had sunk in the water.

