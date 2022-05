The Sheridan County Veterans Council is inviting all community members to take part in Memorial Day weekend activities to honor those military members who have died during service. There are more than 1,700 graves at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery that belong to men and women who have served in the military. Volunteers can join the Veterans Council starting at 9 am Saturday in the cemetery to place posts and American flags on all of their graves.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO