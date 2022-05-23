Multi-acre vegetation fire in Escondido contained

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A multiple-acre brush fire was contained by firefighters Sunday in Escondido.

Cal Fire Captain Neil Czapinski told FOX 5 Sunday afternoon that the vegetation fire blazed across 3-4 acres near 1700 La Honda Drive.

Crews with both Cal Fire and the Escondido Fire Department will be at the scene over the next few hours to clean up the site. Officials said at no time was the fire a threat to the nearby Dixon Lake Campground.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

