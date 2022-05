Gil Hodges, one of the newest members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, will finally be honored by the team that made him a star. The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire Hodges' No. 14 before their game against the New York Mets on June 4, they announced Thursday. This honor will precede the iconic first baseman's induction into Cooperstown on July 24.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO