Alabama State

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas wins 2022 PGA Championship

By Sam Murphy
 4 days ago
Going into the final day of the 2022 PGA Championship, former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas had a 1.2% chance of winning, according to ESPN. Apparently nobody told Thomas that as he shot a 67, three under par, on Sunday to force the playoff against Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris.

After finishing the second playoff hole with a birdie, Thomas had a one stroke lead and just had to fend off Zalatoris on the third and final playoff hole. Which he successfully completed resulting in an eight-stroke comeback.

The victory marks Thomas’s 15th of his professional career, and his 2nd PGA Championship after he won the first one in 2017. Thomas has been ranked at No. 1 in the world at various points in his career and has a Players Championship to his name (2021).

He is quickly becoming one of Alabama’s most notable alumni, and at the ripe age of 29 we are still seeing his ascension in the sport.

