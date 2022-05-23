CCFD responds to fire, occupant reported to be inside

On Sunday afternoon around 12:20 p.m., the Combined Communications Center said they received a call of a fire in a mobile home at 3920 N Las Vegas Blvd.

At the time of the call, the Clark County Fire Department said that there was concern that one of the occupants was still in the home.

When Clark County and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews arrived, they said they received word that all occupants were able to exit the home. Crews said they were able to knock down the fire within eight minutes of first arriving on scene.

Crews said they confirmed that there was no one remaining in the home.

CCFD said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross has been requested to assist one person who was displaced. Damage estimates are pending and the cause of the fire is under investigation according to the department.