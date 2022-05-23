ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux throws out first pitch before Yankees-White Sox Game 2

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faens_0fmvbGBe00

Kayvon Thibodeaux won’t take the field in his New York uniform until later this year, but he got himself into some NY action Sunday by throwing out the first pitch before Game 2 of the Yankees-White Sox doubleheader.

Sporting his usual No. 5 – likely without any compensation to the estate of Mickey Mantle for snagging that retired number – Thibodeaux took the mound, peered in, came set…and delivered a floater that wasn’t quote Aoki-esque, but likely won’t get Kayvon a contract if that football thing doesn’t work out:

The Yankees lost Game 1 of the doubleheader 3-1, so hopefully the Giants’ top pick brings them some luck for actual starter Luis Severino in Game 2.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 1

Related
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu’s news to sadden Yankees fans amid Aroldis Chapman injury

The New York Yankees have yet another injury, as infielder D.J. LeMahieu will miss Tuesday’s game due to left wrist discomfort. The injury news comes right after Aroldis Chapman was placed on the Injured List with an Achilles injury. With a 29-13 start to the season, the Yankees possess the best record in baseball. Now, manager Aaron Boone is tasked with his first major road bump on the season. In addition to Chapman’s injury, Covid-19 has made its run through the team, as Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka, and Josh Donaldson have all missed time. Chad Green was recently placed on the IL as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Mickey Mantle
theScore

MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 years

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer was the focus of a Pasadena Police Department investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Joel Embiid's tweets about Celtics-Heat Game 5 caused quite a stir

Like many NBA fans, Joel Embiid had some opinions about Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals and decided to tweet them. Unlike many NBA fans, Embiid has two million Twitter followers. So, when the Philadelphia 76ers star tweeted the following as the Boston Celtics raced to a double-digit second-half...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Chicago White Sox#Yankees White Sox Game 2#Mickey#Audacy App#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Yardbarker

Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy