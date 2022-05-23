Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux throws out first pitch before Yankees-White Sox Game 2

Kayvon Thibodeaux won’t take the field in his New York uniform until later this year, but he got himself into some NY action Sunday by throwing out the first pitch before Game 2 of the Yankees-White Sox doubleheader.

Sporting his usual No. 5 – likely without any compensation to the estate of Mickey Mantle for snagging that retired number – Thibodeaux took the mound, peered in, came set…and delivered a floater that wasn’t quote Aoki-esque, but likely won’t get Kayvon a contract if that football thing doesn’t work out:

The Yankees lost Game 1 of the doubleheader 3-1, so hopefully the Giants’ top pick brings them some luck for actual starter Luis Severino in Game 2.

