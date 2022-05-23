ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz discusses 'toxic femininity' and Pete Davidson and wonders 'how come that dude gets all of these, like, hot women'

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former SNL comedian Pete Davidson

  • Ted Cruz said he doesn't understand how former "SNL" actor Pete Davidson dates "hot women."
  • Cruz also brought up Davidson's previous relationship with Kate Beckinsale: "Really? The 'SNL' dude?"
  • The comments were part of a "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast segment on "toxic femininity."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked how someone like former "SNL" actor Pete Davidson gets "all of these, like, hot women" during a recent podcast episode of the "Verdict with Ted Cruz."

Cruz' co-host, Michael Knowles, read a viewer question asking Cruz about "toxic femininity," in a segment of the podcast that was published on Thursday.

"The Women's March was this weekend. We are seeing women like Amber Heard, Jada Pinkett Smith, Megan Markle, Kim Kardashian. Is it time we start talking about toxic femininity?" the question read.

When Cruz got to speaking about Kardashian, who he said "seems fine," Knowles replied that he was "Team Kanye," to which Cruz began sharing his thoughts on Davidson.

"Pete Davidson, alright, how come that dude gets all of these, like, hot women?" Cruz asked.

Knowles replied, laughing: "Because of toxic femininity, Senator. That is the evidence that something has gone wrong."

"Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale," Cruz continued. "I mean, you're talking 'Underworld.' You're talking, like, super hot vampire in black leather trench coat. And you're like 'Really? The 'SNL' dude? Like wow.'"

Cruz was referring to Beckinsale's 2003 role in "Underworld," in which she played a vampire. Beckinsale and Davidson briefly dated for a month in 2019.

Cruz has a history of commenting on pop culture , from his mention of Thanos from The Avengers as a "rabid environmentalist" on a previous podcast episode to his speculations on who the Simpsons would vote for .

Comments / 322

Zion
3d ago

Ted Cruz was on his way to the Beach when his state was in ICE 🧊 🥶 🧊 in Texas and he got caught sneaking out. And them fools in Texas still got him in office doing what he is doing now. Nothing

Reply(37)
204
Pat W
3d ago

HOT WOMEN? Pretty sexist coming from a man (?) who doesn't even stand up for his own wife??? Is it jealousy or Teddies insecurities that cause him pause and confusion? Or does he, not yet realize, that maybe...just maybe...if he treated women as equals (and not just hot women) then more women would respect him. Pete: 👍👍 Ted:👎👎

Reply(8)
166
Brian Tuttle
3d ago

Why doesn't he ask why 45 has an attractive wife? Oh, wait, it is because of the money. If it wasn't for that, Melania wouldn't be with him.

Reply(28)
108
