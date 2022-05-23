Tropical disturbance reminder of Hurricane Season coming

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico.

It is not likely to develop.

"This system is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico," The National Hurricane Center posted.

There is only a 10 percent chance of tropical development over the next five days.

"Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across portions of the central Gulf Coast and will spread across the southeast U.S. during the next day or so."

WWL TV Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says the rain will come in rounds the next couple of days.

"This will mainly just continue to be part of the rainy set-up we were expecting through Monday and Tuesday. Expect scattered rain to pop up mainly in the afternoons both days."