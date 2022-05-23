UCF softball beats Michigan, advances to first NCAA Super Regional

UCF's Ashleigh Griffin is congratulated by coach Cindy Ball-Malone after rounding third base on her solo home run during the third inning on Sunday. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

After a low-scoring 11-inning victory over Michigan was needed Saturday to reach to the NCAA Orlando Regional final, the UCF softball team made sure extra innings weren’t necessary Sunday against the Wolverines to make history.

The Knights (49-12) captured their third win of the weekend with a 9-4 outcome over Michigan (37-18) to become the first team in program history to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

“I’m just so proud of the fight of this team,” UCF coach Cindy Ball-Malone said. “I’m super proud of these women, what they’ve done and the odds they fought against. The show keeps going.”

Serving as the road team at home due to the nature of a rematch in an NCAA regional, the Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning — thanks to three straight walks from Michigan.

After Allyse Volpe singled to open the game, Kennedy Searcy reached on a fielder’s choice and Shannon Doherty got to first, Maddie Bejarano was walked to force in a run with two outs.

Johneisha Rowe and Justene Molina then walked for a 3-run lead.

“They’re just as big as a base hit or a home run,” Ball-Malone said about the runs scored by walks. “For us to walk ... A lot of people swing and miss at those balls out of the zone.”

UCF freshman Ashleigh Griffin homered to open the top of the third to give UCF a 4-0 lead. The Knights then loaded the bases again, and a run scored when Searcy was hit by a pitch.

Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the third, Michigan responded with two runs on Kristina Burkhardt’s single up the middle.

Orlando native Lexie Blair brought home Burkhardt in the fifth to cut Michigan’s deficit to 5-4.

The Knights added three insurances runs in the sixth, beginning with a 2-RBI single to left by Griffin that scored Jada Cody and Searcy.

“This journey has been amazing,” Griffin said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better and I couldn’t do it without my coaches or any of my teammates who have powered me each day.”

Rowe singled through the left side to enable Katie Burge, who was pinch-running for Griffin, to score after an error by Michigan. In the seventh, Griffin’s sacrifice fly scored Cody from third base for a 9-3 edge.

Michigan reduced its deficit to five runs and had runners on second and third when Ellie Sieler lined out to Micaela Macario to end the game.

“It’s hard to put into words what that moment was for all of us,” said UCF pitcher Kama Woodall, who closed out the game. “The only thing I can describe it as is just electric.”

The Knights move onto the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend in Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the No. 1 Sooners (52-2) in a best-of-three series for the spot in the Women’s College World Series.

“It’s exciting,” UCF ace Gianna Mancha said. “Everyone wants to play them, so now is our chance.”

Added Woodall: “We can’t wait.”

