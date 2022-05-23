ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave City, KY

Mary Pedigo Poole

By Henry Royse
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Pedigo Poole, age 77 of Cave City, KY departed this life on Thursday, May 19 at her residence. The Barren County native was born on April 29, 1945 to the late Lawrence and Vera Sexton Pedigo. She was married to Charles Poole, who preceded her in death. She...

www.wcluradio.com

wcluradio.com

Bobby Clifton Farley

Bobby Clifton Farley, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born June 14, 1946, in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Irvin “Dog” Farley and the late Reva Vie White Farley. Mr. Farley was a lifetime farmer and will be loved and missed by all that knew him.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Rietta Lois Osborne

Rietta Lois Osborne, 77, Glasgow, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. A native of California, she was the daughter of the late Noah Clint Zumwalt and Caroline Myers Zumwalt. She was preceded in death by her husband George Duane Osborne. Rietta was a retired secretary...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Jenetta Wilson

Mrs. Jenetta (Davis) Wilson, age 82, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Jenetta was born on January 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hattie (Netherton) Davis. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1958 and married Bobbie Gene Wilson on January 18, 1959. Jenetta had a special love for her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and there weren’t too many events in their lives that Bobbie and Jenetta didn’t make it a priority to attend. She enjoyed traveling, whether it be across town or across the country, she was always ready to go. She was a member of Persimmon Homemakers for several years, where she shared her love for gardening and flowers. Jenetta was a devout member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ and held a special place in her heart for all of her church family.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 16, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from May 16 to May 20, 2022. Kayla R. Parcell, 23, of Battletown, and Jason T. Brake-Hambrick, 25, of Drakesboro. Shelby G. Gibson, 24, and Randall K. Wilkinson, 28, both of Glasgow. Desarae A....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
City
Bethany, KY
City
New Hope, KY
City
Cave City, KY
County
Barren County, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wcluradio.com

Linda Steenbergen

Linda Lou Francis Steenbergen, 81, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 9, 1940, in Austin Tracy, Kentucky, to the late John David Francis and Pearl Beatrice Wyatt Francis. Survivors include her daughter, Lana Mansfield (Fred); four grandchildren, Jacob Mansfield (Jessica...
AUSTIN, KY
wcluradio.com

Dewey McCoy

Herman Dewey McCoy Jr, age 73 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Cumberland County Hospital. Dewey was born on September 8, 1948 in Barren County, Kentucky, to the late Herman D. McCoy Sr and Justina Flowers McCoy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Parrish McCoy, two children Randall Lee McCoy and Jeffery Noel McCoy and a brother, Barry McCoy. He was a previous employee of Brown & Williams Tobacco Company in Louisville, Kentucky and Diamond Chain Company in Indianapolis, Indiana.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Henrietta Hayes

Henrietta Hayes, 70, of Louisville passed away at 8:06 AM May 24, 2022 at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville with loved ones by her side. The Louisville native worked at Stewarts Department Store and was a member of Sojourn Church Carlisle and was a long-time member of Bridgehaven. Thank you to Signature South, Amanda and all others that took care of her, the Oechsli family who took her in as their own and Anna at Kindred who danced with her and made her know she was loved. Henrietta was an inspiration to all. She was a daughter of the late Cecil Norman Hayes and Mary Magadaline Hayes. She was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Hayes and one great nephew Michael Anthony Hayes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Gene Winstead

Wilson “Gene” Winstead, age 81, of Leitchfield, departed this life Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab. The Louisville county native was born March 7, 1941, to the late Wilson Hayes Winstead Sr. and Elizabeth Goodman Knott. He was married Rita Carolyn Winstead, who survives.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Person
Nancy Johnson
wcluradio.com

Three appraisals to be sought for potential judicial center sites

GLASGOW — A local board plans to seek three appraisals of properties near downtown as they continue their search for a space to construct a new judicial center. The Barren County Judicial Center Project Development Board voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to seek the appraisals. Two of the properties are within the immediate limits of the Square. The other is nearby but away from the area.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Jones, Stephens become newest board members at GEPB

GLASGOW — The local electric plant board of directors has two new members. Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong put forth Troy Stephens – an employee of TJ Samson Community Hospital – and Beau Jones – a veteran of the Kentucky Army National Guard – as recommendations to be appointed the GEPB. The Glasgow City Council unanimously approved the appointments.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP says driver in parkway accident earlier this month now unidentified

Kentucky State Police now say the driver in a two-vehicle collision that closed the Cumberland Parkway for several hours earlier this month is unidentified. The preliminary investigation indicated 41-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Glasgow was the driver, but through further investigation, the driver has not been positively identified. Kentucky State Police...
GLASGOW, KY
#Baptist Churches#American Cancer Society#Missionary#Rolling Hills Baptist#Emerlyn#Ky 42101
Wave 3

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school

Friends, family react to lack of answers on Omari Cryer’s death by U.S. Marshal task force. Dozens of Cryer’s family, friends, and fellow Black Louisville residents are asking police why Cryer was killed that day. Investigation into Southern Baptist Convention sex abuse allegations includes Louisville connection. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

New playground expected at Beaver Creek Park amid successful sports leagues

GLASGOW — Youth involvement in local sports leagues increased again this year. Eddie Furlong, Glasgow Parks and Recreation director, told the Glasgow City Council Monday evening youth sports involvement across city leagues continues to grow each year. Of those sports, he said youth soccer enrollment was successful this past season.
GLASGOW, KY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wdrb.com

LMPD: Woman found shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday night. LMPD First Division officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of South 28th Street just before 11 p.m. That's near Green Alley. On scene, officers found the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

COVID infections, positivity rate up in KY. Deaths, hospitalizations fall.

The number of COVID-19 infections, the positivity rate and rate of occurrence in the commonwealth continue to rise even as deaths and hospitalizations have fallen. During the week ending Sunday, 8,127 new cases were reported (1,161 per day), up 26.2 percent from the 6,443 cases (920 per day) announced the previous week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). Between May 2 and Sunday, 18,527 cases of the virus were reported in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Sheriff: Louisville man arrested in Pulaski County drug bust

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says a 47-year-old man from Louisville was arrested on numerous drug charges Monday. He says deputies were called to a home on Grundy Road outside of Somerset. Deputies were told a Blue Chrysler 300 had driven in front of the home multiple times and that a gun was spotted in one of the windows.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

