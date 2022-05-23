One dead, one injured after stabbing

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies responded to a shooting incident after a woman was shot on the 1400 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin, SC. Officials say Tuesday around 7 p.m., deputies and EMS arrived at the scene and located a woman with a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm."
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the front yard of a home on Richard Street. According to reports, Stefon Jamerson, 20, was found on Monday at around 7:00 p.m. The Richland County Sheriff's Department is working with the...
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sherriff's Office, a woman was shot in her arm by a stray bullet on Tuesday, May 24, on Smyrna Road. Officials say a search...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday night. Officials say around 7:00 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call for reports of an unresponsive man. LOCAL FIRST | "If you know something, come forward": Reward offered in...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced one driver is dead after an auto accident in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, May 25. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / "Let them work, let them live": Nearly all work zones in SC have experienced a car crash.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office tracked down a man wanted in a shooting on Mother’s Day in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said Tyseem Lee was arrested in Columbia. Lee is accused of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials are looking for a car of interest in connection with a shooting that killed six-year-old Winston Hunter. Officials say the car is a 2011-2014 Chrysler 200, pewter or silver in color. A video was released last week of the car showing the...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a gun was found in a backpack at a Columbia elementary school. Officials say a child at Sandlapper Elementary School in Northeast Columbia notified an administrator that they believed a student had a gun. Administrators searched the backpack of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A family is pleading for answers after a Columbia woman disappeared. It’s been nearly a month since anyone has seen or heard from Alisa Wood. Her family fears she may be in danger. “If anything has happened it’s probably because she put trust...
Three suspects are in custody this morning after a concerned citizen saw what they thought was criminal activity on Circle Drive in the Town of Prosperity and called 911. A 16-year-old, Zion D’Andre Ritter, 18, and Jordan Marquez Jackson, 19, are all charged with possession of a stolen car and several counts of breaking into cars.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department has charged two after they were caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Mall. La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes, 40, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. LOCAL...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department has charged two after they were caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Mall. La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes, 40, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. LOCAL...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the driver that died after crashing into an interstate median. Coroner Ruthford says Romeo J. Bautista, 36, was the driver who died as a result of the crash on I77 North Sunday. LOCAL FIRST | Victim of deadly...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Santana Clark and Dwight Douglas are experiencing a pain they don’t wish on anyone – after accusations that Melanie Harris, a former teacher’s aide at Cayce Elementary School, hit their 9-year-old son Legend Douglas, who is autistic, with an iPad, and tied him to a chair with shoe strings last Friday.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County inmate being held for extradition to Georgia, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. According to Sheriff Lee Foster, Ronald Eugene Arnold, Jr, 39, was in the custody of the Newberry County Detention Center on drug and false identity charges when it was discovered that Georgia wanted Arnold on a variety of charges and a probation violation.
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — WACH FOX News has learned that three of the four teens killed over the weekend in Newberry County are cousins and grew up together. In a WACH FOX News exclusive our Sydni Edwards talks to the mother and cousin of one of the victims. “Right...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- In Northeast Richland County, a 17-year-old was pronounced dead and an 18-year-old was injured after a shooting over the weekend. The family and community are now left with picking up the pieces. Shock and heartbreak could be seen throughout the neighborhood along Saddle Trail Road...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – Everyday, we all see pieces of rubber scattered throughout the highway from tire blowouts. While authorities are required to inspect large trucks, your chance for a blowout is just as high, if you don’t know what to look for. "As I'm looking at trucks,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A lockout has been lifted after a Lexington County school student received texts that could have been perceived as threatening, said officials. LOCAL FIRST | High school administrator charged, accused of assaulting student. A Pleasant Hill Middle School student sent texts to a student, according...
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing a sink, among other items. LOCAL FIRST | Residents gather to oppose dump site re-location to their community. Officials say the man was caught on camera on May...
Comments / 0