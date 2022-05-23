ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

One dead, one injured after stabbing

By Brittany Breeding
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after...

Shooting incident in Kershaw County leaves woman injured, suspect in custody

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies responded to a shooting incident after a woman was shot on the 1400 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin, SC. Officials say Tuesday around 7 p.m., deputies and EMS arrived at the scene and located a woman with a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm."
Man found shot in front yard of home identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the front yard of a home on Richard Street. According to reports, Stefon Jamerson, 20, was found on Monday at around 7:00 p.m. The Richland County Sheriff's Department is working with the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Weapons, drugs seized after shooting in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sherriff's Office, a woman was shot in her arm by a stray bullet on Tuesday, May 24, on Smyrna Road. Officials say a search...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Photo: Car of interest in shooting death of Winston Hunter

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials are looking for a car of interest in connection with a shooting that killed six-year-old Winston Hunter. Officials say the car is a 2011-2014 Chrysler 200, pewter or silver in color. A video was released last week of the car showing the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
7-year-old student caught with gun in backpack at Columbia elementary school

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a gun was found in a backpack at a Columbia elementary school. Officials say a child at Sandlapper Elementary School in Northeast Columbia notified an administrator that they believed a student had a gun. Administrators searched the backpack of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Family pleading for answers after woman disappears

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A family is pleading for answers after a Columbia woman disappeared. It’s been nearly a month since anyone has seen or heard from Alisa Wood. Her family fears she may be in danger. “If anything has happened it’s probably because she put trust...
COLUMBIA, SC
Three arrested, caught by 911 caller with truck that was broken into

Three suspects are in custody this morning after a concerned citizen saw what they thought was criminal activity on Circle Drive in the Town of Prosperity and called 911. A 16-year-old, Zion D’Andre Ritter, 18, and Jordan Marquez Jackson, 19, are all charged with possession of a stolen car and several counts of breaking into cars.
PROSPERITY, SC
Woman and teen arrested in Columbiana Centre, caught with loaded gun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department has charged two after they were caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Mall. La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes, 40, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. LOCAL...
COLUMBIA, SC
Driver crashes into I77 median, ejected from truck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the driver that died after crashing into an interstate median. Coroner Ruthford says Romeo J. Bautista, 36, was the driver who died as a result of the crash on I77 North Sunday. LOCAL FIRST | Victim of deadly...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Inmate wanted in GA found dead in Newberry County Detention Center

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County inmate being held for extradition to Georgia, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. According to Sheriff Lee Foster, Ronald Eugene Arnold, Jr, 39, was in the custody of the Newberry County Detention Center on drug and false identity charges when it was discovered that Georgia wanted Arnold on a variety of charges and a probation violation.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Preventing deadly tire blowouts

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – Everyday, we all see pieces of rubber scattered throughout the highway from tire blowouts. While authorities are required to inspect large trucks, your chance for a blowout is just as high, if you don’t know what to look for. "As I'm looking at trucks,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lockout lifted after Pleasant Hill Middle School possible threat

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A lockout has been lifted after a Lexington County school student received texts that could have been perceived as threatening, said officials. LOCAL FIRST | High school administrator charged, accused of assaulting student. A Pleasant Hill Middle School student sent texts to a student, according...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Man accused of stealing sink from Home Depot, caught on camera

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing a sink, among other items. LOCAL FIRST | Residents gather to oppose dump site re-location to their community. Officials say the man was caught on camera on May...
LEXINGTON, SC

