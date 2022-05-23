William “Lawrence” Lessenberry

Mrs. Jenetta (Davis) Wilson, age 82, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Jenetta was born on January 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hattie (Netherton) Davis. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1958 and married Bobbie Gene Wilson on January 18, 1959. Jenetta had a special love for her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and there weren’t too many events in their lives that Bobbie and Jenetta didn’t make it a priority to attend. She enjoyed traveling, whether it be across town or across the country, she was always ready to go. She was a member of Persimmon Homemakers for several years, where she shared her love for gardening and flowers. Jenetta was a devout member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ and held a special place in her heart for all of her church family.

