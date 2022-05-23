ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

William “Lawrence” Lessenberry

By Henry Royse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Lawrence” Lessenberry, age 65, gained his wings Thursday, May 19, 2022 at TJ Samson Community Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Lessenberry. Born to JP and Doris Lessenberry in Glasgow, Kentucky he spent most of his...

Bobby Clifton Farley

Bobby Clifton Farley, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born June 14, 1946, in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Irvin “Dog” Farley and the late Reva Vie White Farley. Mr. Farley was a lifetime farmer and will be loved and missed by all that knew him.
GLASGOW, KY
Dewey McCoy

Herman Dewey McCoy Jr, age 73 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Cumberland County Hospital. Dewey was born on September 8, 1948 in Barren County, Kentucky, to the late Herman D. McCoy Sr and Justina Flowers McCoy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Parrish McCoy, two children Randall Lee McCoy and Jeffery Noel McCoy and a brother, Barry McCoy. He was a previous employee of Brown & Williams Tobacco Company in Louisville, Kentucky and Diamond Chain Company in Indianapolis, Indiana.
BURKESVILLE, KY
Henrietta Hayes

Henrietta Hayes, 70, of Louisville passed away at 8:06 AM May 24, 2022 at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville with loved ones by her side. The Louisville native worked at Stewarts Department Store and was a member of Sojourn Church Carlisle and was a long-time member of Bridgehaven. Thank you to Signature South, Amanda and all others that took care of her, the Oechsli family who took her in as their own and Anna at Kindred who danced with her and made her know she was loved. Henrietta was an inspiration to all. She was a daughter of the late Cecil Norman Hayes and Mary Magadaline Hayes. She was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Hayes and one great nephew Michael Anthony Hayes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Guelda Houchens

Guelda Jean Houchens, 88, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Shanti Niketan Hospice House. She was born July 20, 1933, in Barren County, Kentucky to the late James Tom Houchens and Emma Bacon Houchens. Guelda retired from SKF after 30 years and was an Austin Tracy graduate Class of 1952. Mrs. Houchens was a longtime member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
Linda Steenbergen

Linda Lou Francis Steenbergen, 81, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 9, 1940, in Austin Tracy, Kentucky, to the late John David Francis and Pearl Beatrice Wyatt Francis. Survivors include her daughter, Lana Mansfield (Fred); four grandchildren, Jacob Mansfield (Jessica...
AUSTIN, KY
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 16, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from May 16 to May 20, 2022. Kayla R. Parcell, 23, of Battletown, and Jason T. Brake-Hambrick, 25, of Drakesboro. Shelby G. Gibson, 24, and Randall K. Wilkinson, 28, both of Glasgow. Desarae A....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Gene Winstead

Wilson “Gene” Winstead, age 81, of Leitchfield, departed this life Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab. The Louisville county native was born March 7, 1941, to the late Wilson Hayes Winstead Sr. and Elizabeth Goodman Knott. He was married Rita Carolyn Winstead, who survives.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Liver transplant goes well for Johnson family

Chris Johnson of Hawesville is on the road to recovery following a liver lobe transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center Transplant Center in Nashville on May 17. “I am feeling well and experiencing the normal pain associated with such a surgery,” Chris said Monday from his intensive care room. He said he is currently progressing as expected, and is currently awaiting a step-down room to become available.
HAWESVILLE, KY
#Bowling Green
Matthews announces candidacy for Bowling Green City Commissioner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Long-time Bowling Green resident, Stephanie Matthews, has announced her plans to file paperwork to run for Bowling Green City Commission in the November General Election. Matthews made the announcement Tuesday at an event. “I’m running to reinvigorate the principle that the City Commissioners’ first obligation...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Jenetta Wilson

Mrs. Jenetta (Davis) Wilson, age 82, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Jenetta was born on January 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hattie (Netherton) Davis. She graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1958 and married Bobbie Gene Wilson on January 18, 1959. Jenetta had a special love for her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and there weren’t too many events in their lives that Bobbie and Jenetta didn’t make it a priority to attend. She enjoyed traveling, whether it be across town or across the country, she was always ready to go. She was a member of Persimmon Homemakers for several years, where she shared her love for gardening and flowers. Jenetta was a devout member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ and held a special place in her heart for all of her church family.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
Peru earthquake felt by Kentucky seismographs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An earthquake in South America was strong enough that it registered on seismographs in Kentucky. The quake happened at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time near Tirapata, Peru. It registered a magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale. A check of seismographs that are part of the Kentucky Seismic...
KENTUCKY STATE
Obituaries
Lawsuit claims broodmare sold at Keeneland is actually a male

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lawsuit filed in Fayette Circuit Court in Lexington contends a broodmare sold at Keeneland is actually a male, according to the BloodHorse. The report says ‘Kept True’ was sold at the Keeneland Horses of All Ages Sale in January 2021 for $150,000 as a 5-year old broodmare prospect. The buyer was Michelle and Albert Crawford’s Crawford Farms near Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
Noah Thompson Becomes Kentucky’s First ‘American Idol’ Winner

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old former construction worker turned country singer from Louisa, Kentucky, won American Idol last night, becoming the first Kentuckian to do so. Over the course of the live three-hour “Idol” finale, Thompson performed five songs, including two renditions of his new original single, “One Day Tonight.”
LOUISA, KY
Claims against Russell Springs Mayor in lawsuit dropped

Former Russell Springs Police Interim Chief Melissa Taylor is dropping gender discrimination claims against Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas that were alleged in a lawsuit earlier this year. Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard signed the dismissal on Tuesday, as Taylor agreed to dismiss the claims against Thomas. In the lawsuit filed...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WATCH | Coroner on scene of police situation in Lexington

WATCH | KSP holds ceremony to honor troopers killed in the line of duty. The names of 37 fallen state troopers were remembered during the memorial service. Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Another Busy Weather Setup. Updated: 5 hours ago. A better chance for some strong to severe storms Thursday...
LEXINGTON, KY
KSP says driver in parkway accident earlier this month now unidentified

Kentucky State Police now say the driver in a two-vehicle collision that closed the Cumberland Parkway for several hours earlier this month is unidentified. The preliminary investigation indicated 41-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Glasgow was the driver, but through further investigation, the driver has not been positively identified. Kentucky State Police...
GLASGOW, KY
Kentucky summer meal program preparations begin

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — As students head off for summer break, the need for meals doesn’t stop. School districts are preparing plans for summer meals to keep students full and healthy all summer long. Staff from school districts like Madison County will be hard at work all...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Rockey’s Clarksville Seafood, and the revival of a Clarksville institution

Long ago Robin Garr explained the origin of the original Clarksville Seafood Restaurant: “As the only surviving descendant of Louisville’s old Cape Codder chain, Clarksville Seafood upholds a long and honorable tradition.”. For years, perhaps even decades, Clarksville Seafood Restaurant was among the most mysterious eateries to call...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

