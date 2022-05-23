The body of a Clinton man who had been missing since March was found Sunday

BELFAST, Maine — The trial for a Northfield man charged in the shooting deaths of three people in Washington County is underway in Belfast. Thomas Bonfanti says he has an attorney but decided to represent himself Wednesday morning during opening statements telling the jury, “I can tell the story better.” He called the victims “drug addicts” and described the deaths as “accidents” and “self-defense.”
LEWISTON, Maine — Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who they believe is armed and dangerous. Reports of numerous shots being fired brought Lewiston Police to the area of 50 Knox Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, authorities found a man who had been shot in...
A Maine man has been charged with murder after his mother was found dead in her apartment earlier this week. Jason Ibarra, 42, was initially arrested Tuesday night and charged with violation of a conditional release. He was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, where state police detectives met with him and informed him he was being charged with murder.
An 18-year-old was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through three Maine towns. The chase started just after midnight on Wednesday, with Brunswick and Freeport police pursuing a vehicle heading toward Brunswick through Durham. Brunswick police say the suspect, Justin Dennison of Freeport, crashed near Pleasant Street and was...
Bangor Police say scammers got thousands from a local resident with a new version of an old scam that involved picking the money up in person. This particular scam has been around for quite a while. Let's set the scene for the way it used to work:. Your grandmother is...
I thought I had the best job in the world until I became a canine handler. These words were spoken by Warden, Jake Voter. His K9 is named, Koda and according to Jake, Koda is the most important part the team, according to News Center Maine. That support is needed...
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police Department were on scene in Lewiston, attempting to convince a man barricaded inside of a house to come out. Police negotiators and mental health workers were at the home on Montello Street since 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident has since ended. Police have arrested...
HOLDEN (WGME) -- Police say they made the largest drug bust in Holden’s history. Holden police say they pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday and discovered a gun, cash, heroin, Xanax, and a lot of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more...
WELLS, Maine — A Maine man allegedly shot and killed his niece during a fight over a T-shirt, officials say. The Wells Police Department says in a Facebook post that 19-year-old Andrew Huber Young was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting three people Saturday, evening including his 2-year-old niece, Octavia Huber Young, who died from her injuries.
An inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail is back in custody after a wild escape that ended in a couple of car crashes. I think David Ricardo Mockler, 23 of Lisbon, must be a Steve McQueen fan. On Monday, he escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail in dramatic fashion and might have actually succeeded if not for a pair of car crashes that followed.
WESTBROOK, Maine — On May 16th, a woman called Westbrook Police Department from the edge of a bridge. She told dispatch she was planning on taking her own life. A team of officers went to the bridge. Among them was crisis intervention and negotiator trained Officer Joshua Morrow. Officer...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to185 calls for service for the period of May 17 to May 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,040 calls for service. Jeffrey Pierce, 59, of Dresden was issued a summons May 17 for Assault, on Blinn Hill Road, Dresden, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.
It was a busy week for Maine law enforcement, with drug busts in three communities that netted seizures of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax. On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Seth Rolfe was on patrol in Bradford when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road that appeared to be broken down. He stopped to talk with the occupants and see if he could offer any assistance. During that conversation, Deputy Rolfe identified one of the people as Jennifer Kane, 37, of Corinth who was out on bail with several conditions. When he noticed some suspicious items in plain view, Rolfe conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search, he seized cocaine and fentanyl.
