NORFOLK, Va. — The dimensions of a high school soccer goal are 8 feet by 24 feet, but Maury High School goalie Trevor Maloney makes those measurements seem smaller against opponents. Just 6 feet tall himself, the junior takes it personal when he's the last line of defense for a young Commodores team. "It's just what I love really", says Maloney who would have no other way. He's considered by many the best in the state at his position. "You need a goalkeeper who can organize, can attack", says head coach Dana Shaffer.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO