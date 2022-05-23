ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Reboot Slammed By Original Cast

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast. Photo Credit: MTV

No fists were pumping for this one.

The original cast of MTV's "Jersey Shore" slammed the network after it announced plans for a rebooted show with an all-new cast last week.

"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the cast said in a collective statement.

"It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," the network said in a release. "Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house."

"They have have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

