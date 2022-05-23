ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 16 Best Men’s Sneakers on the Market Right Now for an Instant Style Upgrade

By Jamontae Hickman, Tyler Schoeber and PJ Gach
 4 days ago

What’s so good about sneakers? Well, for starters, the best men’s sneakers don’t conform to the changing of the seasons, unlike apparel. Depending on their design, the best sneakers can stay in style long after their initial release and remain a classic staple amongst sneakerheads everywhere. Just look at the ever so classic Converse Chuck Taylor . These have been on best sneakers lists for years, and you probably have a pair in your sneaker rotation today too.

Regardless of age, great sneakers remain a popular footwear option for men because they have a lot to offer, like comfort, style and versatility. Sneakers are more than just casual shoes but an essential staple in many men’s wardrobes . They allow men to express their individual styles and personalities. Men also use sneakers to carry out their mundane activities like exercising, running errands or heading into the office.

Every day we witness some of the best sneakers released by brands including Adidas , Nike and New Balance. The best men’s sneaker releases include hype sneakers (Jordans and Yeezys), classic style sneakers, comfortable sneakers and new throwback sneakers with Y2K aesthetics. While we all may not gravitate towards the same sneakers, we all can agree on how good they make us feel and look overall.

With so many shoes on the market to choose from, it can be difficult finding new kicks that fit your style. That’s why we decided to sift through the muck and bring you a curated list of the best men’s sneakers with different styles, prices and brands. From the coolest sneakers of the year to long-time favorites, here are our picks for the best men’s sneakers you can buy right now.

1. Nike Air Force 1

BEST OVERALL

Take a look at any SPY sneaker round-up — from Most Comfortable Sneakers to Best White Sneakers — and you’ll find the Air Force 1 is our top pick. Nike Air Force 1’s is a classic sneaker that has been around for years with no plans of going out of style anytime soon. The Air Force 1 style can work with just about everything and still looks excellent and unique enough not to be mistaken for another pair of Stan Smiths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1QNX_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Nike Air Force 1 $140.52


Buy: Nike Air Force 1 $100.00

2. Adidas Stan Smith

RUNNER UP

No, we didn’t just hate on the Adidas Stan Smith. This shoe has been a winning style for decades for a reason. It is a solid shoe that makes suits look sharper and jeans more modern. What makes this particular pair even more remarkable is the material. Adidas swapped the outdated leather upper for Primegreen, a proprietary blend of high-performance recycled materials. In fact, 50% of the upper is recycled content, with no virgin polyester. The iconic style doesn’t just look good; it does good too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYrCk_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Adidas Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) Sneaker $30.23 (orig. $85.00) 64% OFF

3. Vans Old Skool

MOST CLASSIC

For years, Vans has been known as the best men’s sneakers for skaters. But they’re just as comfy and stylish for everyday wear too. The Old Skool sneaker is one style by the brand that has remained a timeless staple in many wardrobes. They come in various colors and can upgrade any ordinary outfit — or go completely unnoticed. That’s what makes these such a staple. It’s entirely up to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsIXh_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Vans Old Skool $71.86


Buy: Vans Old Skool $65.00

4. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

EDITOR’S PICK

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star is a sneaker that will always remain a staple in your wardrobe, no matter your age. The high-top sneaker has a clean and simple canvas silhouette that pairs well with any outfit. And no need to worry about taking good care of these shoes. It’s one pair of kicks that looks better with age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHUqj_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star $65.00

5. Adidas Gazelle

MOST CASUAL

The Adidas Gazelle is one of the best sneakers to have for all of your daily needs. They are lightweight and comfortable, making them the perfect shoes for running errands or a casual day in the office. They have a 90s vibe and come in several colorways to keep your style refreshed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Z3zc_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Adidas Gazelle $79.95

6. Reebok Club C 85 Men’s Shoes

BEST DAD SNEAKER

Reebok’s Club C 85 are a classic dad sneaker, and they are updated for a new season. These tennis-inspired sneakers are done in white leather with navy trim and have dad-approved details, including a cushioned sock liner and a cushy, comfortable EVA midsole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZxTv_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Reebok Club C 85 $70.00

7. Skechers Performance Go Walk Max-54601 Sneaker

MOST COMFORTABLE

If you’re looking for one of the best men’s sneakers packed with tons of comfort, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Sketchers. This shoe features Goga Max Technology insoles with high-rebound cushioning for a seamless walking experience that feels like you’re walking on air. It has a lightweight mesh upper for increased comfort and improved ventilation to prevent your feet from sweating. The sneaker also has Solid weave mesh fabric toe and heel panels for stability and support. It’s safe to say that you probably found your new go-to shoes for morning walks and running errands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJIyg_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Skechers Performance Go Walk Max-54601 Sneaker $50.09

8. Cariuma IBI Slip-On

BEST SLIP-ON SNEAKER

Sometimes it can be a significant inconvenience having to tie up your sneakers, especially if you’re in a rush or have mobility or dexterity impairments. Luckily, a pair of slip-on kicks can come in handy for those exact situations. And the sneakers of choice we think you should go to are the Cariuma IBI. This canvas shoe is big on comfort and is harvested from sustainable materials. It features a vegan memory foam insole constructed of cork and organic mamona oil. The shoe runs true to size and comes in 13 colorways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWV8k_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Cariuma IBI Slip-On $98.00

9. New Balance 990v3

MOST TRENDY

One of New Balance’s best-selling styles of sneakers is the 990v3. It’s so popular that we’ve seen the shoe take on new forms in several collaborations with JoeFreshGoods and Bodega. And if you weren’t able to cop a pair of those limited edition styles, the footwear brand has you covered with their classic colorways. The shoe’s design is the perfect mix of style and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkxG8_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: New Balance 990v3 $184.99

10. Yeezy 500 Granite

BEST YEEZY

One of Kanye West’s dreams was to have his Yeezy sneakers widely available to the masses and that’s just what he and Adidas are doing. Yeezy’s have become so popular that practically everyone is wearing them. One pair of sneakers people can’t get enough of are the 500s. We’ve seen this sneaker model produced in numerous colorways, but now we’re getting a taste of Granite. It features a charcoal color mesh upper with a similar suede and leather overlay. The shoe is definitely one of the most comfortable to wear in its collection, sitting atop a comfortable adiPRENE+ midsole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YScll_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Yeezy 500 Granite Price varies by size

11. Rothys RSO1 Sneaker in Hunter

BEST MINIMALIST STYLE

Rothys uses 3D printing to turn plastic bottles into sleekly designed shoes and sneakers. The company has re-used millions of bottles and 100 tons of ocean-bound marine plastic into stylish shoes, bags and accessories since its founding in 2015. The brand’s soon-to-be iconic RS01 sneaker includes great comfort details such as a terry lining, contoured footbed and a padded collar, not to mention they are ready to wear right out of the box. (Seriously, a few of our SPY editors have tried them, and we can’t get enough.) Best of all, when they get dirty, you can toss them in the washing machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGLn1_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Roths RSO1 Sneaker in Hunter $175.00

12. New Balance 237

BEST USE OF COLOR

Why have a sneaker with just one color when you can have something a bit more fun and exciting? New Balance’s 237 sneaker has a wedge silhouette to help it stand out from the rest of our collection. It features a colorful suede and mesh upper, the brand’s iconic oversized N logo and a lug wraparound outsole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FOxL_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: New Balance 237 $80.00

13. Veja SDU Rec Alveomesh

BEST VEGAN OPTION

As we head into a more sustainable state of fashion, brands like Veja show us that the best men’s sneakers can still be stylish while using recycled and repurposed materials. And the Veja Alveomesh sneaker is no exception. Its upper material is 100% recycled polyester, making for a lightweight and breathable shoe. The beige sneaker has a somewhat chunky silhouette with a minimal design aesthetic. It is the best sneaker for practically any occasion, whether you use it for gym purposes or just a go-to staple for errands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJhVc_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Veja SDU Rec Alveomesh $125.00

14. Nike Dunk Low ‘Team Red’

BEST DUNK

It’s almost as if Nike releases a new color or OG colorway of their Dunks weekly and honestly, we aren’t mad at it. These hype sneakers are hard to get your hands on, at least for the retail price anyway. The Team Red’s initially released back in March but recently got restocked in early May. Unfortunately, they did sell out instantly, but you can still cop a pair right now from Goat with a slight price increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbYi5_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Nike Dunk Low Team Red Price varies by size

15. Vionic Lucas Lace-Up Sneaker

SIMPLE STYLE

Every man needs at least one pair of all-white sneakers, and if you don’t have some already, consider getting Vionic’s Lucas sneakers. The leather shoe offers both style and comfort as its equipped with podiatrist-designed technology that provides substantial support to your feet to relieve any aches or pains. You’ll love these shoes for their versatility as they pair well with anything from sweatpants to jeans to khakis to suits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSDM9_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Vionic Lucas Lace Up Sneaker $129.95

16. Golden Goose Super-Star Sneakers With Star and Glitter Heel Tab

ALSO CONSIDER

We can assure you this pair of sneakers are brand new, even though they look as if someone has been wearing them for years. Golden Goose is a brand like no other, crafting stylish pre-distressed shoes that showcase the imperfections of life. This handcrafted sneaker has a calfskin leather upper and rubber sole. It features a glitter suede heel tab and a pre-worn vintage look star on the outside of each shoe. The super-star sneaker is by far one of the most popular styles by the brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VTrO_0fmvXlQD00


Buy: Golden Goose Super-Star Sneakers With Star and Glitter Heel Tab $575.00

SPY connects you with the latest top-rated products in tech, style, grooming, fitness and home essentials. Our expert team of editors and product reviewers have researched and vetted over 100,000+ products to bring you only those worth your money. Our job is to do the research for you so you can spend time enjoying your purchase rather than shopping for it. Most importantly: We never recommend a product or service we wouldn’t buy ourselves.

1. Converse Unisex All Star '70s High Top

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When we tested the Converse Chuck 70, we were impressed by how much of an improvement they were over the standard Chuck Taylor in terms of durability and design. They are more expensive, yes, but they represent a good value for what’s fundamentally a better shoe. Of course, we’ll always love the classic Converse, but if you want an upgraded take, pick up the Converse Chuck 70. The parchment colorway is a good bet.

Pros : Upgraded take on a classic style. Sturdy, thick canvas.

Cons :  More expensive than standard Converse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbCrb_0fmvXlQD00 Buy: Converse Unisex All Star '70s High Top

2. adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

This shoe has been a winning style for decades for a reason. It is a solid shoe that makes suits look sharper and jeans more modern. What makes this particular pair even more remarkable is the material. Adidas swapped leather for Primegreen, a proprietary blend of high-performance recycled materials. In fact, 50% of the upper is recycled content, with no virgin polyester. The iconic style doesn’t just look good; it does good too.

Pros : Recycled materials. Classic, versatile style that works with different outfits.

Cons : Uppers may be less durable than standard leather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsM7U_0fmvXlQD00 Buy: adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith

3. Vans Old Skool Core Classics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

For years, Vans has been known as the best sneakers for skaters. But they’re just as comfy and stylish for everyday wear too. The Old Skool sneaker is one style by the brand that has remained a timeless staple in many wardrobes. They come in various colors and can upgrade any ordinary outfit — or go completely unnoticed. That’s what makes these such a staple. It’s entirely up to you.

Pros : Canvas with suede panels for added durability. Wide variety of color options.

Cons : Not as supportive as other options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B88CS_0fmvXlQD00 Buy: Vans Old Skool Core Classics

4. Gola Men's Low-Top Trainers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want to step out in sneakers that are a little different than the standard brands everyone sports, then consider Gola, a British brand that dates back to the early 1900s. For a pair of classic canvas and suede sneaks, pick up the Gola Badminton, named for what’s surprisingly a stylish sport (Jack Purcell, for one). The Gola Badminton is one of the best sneakers to have for all of your daily needs. It’s lightweight and comfortable, making them the perfect shoes for running errands or a casual day in the office.

Pros : Vintage style. Suede and canvas uppers

Cons : Some may feel that these are overly branded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfKdA_0fmvXlQD00 Buy: Gola Men's Low-Top Trainers

5. Puma Suede Classic XXI Mens Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something sophisticated about a suede shoe, but a suede sneaker ? That’s extra stylish, because it’s the kind of thing you could see dressed up or worn while skateboarding. The Puma Suede leans into texture, with a soft upper and a ridged outsole. These classic sneakers have a 70’s inspired look, and would work great with a pair of faded 501s. Plus, they’re available in a range of colors.

Pros : Stylish suede finish. Classic brand. Variety of colors available.

Cons : Can run small.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wg55v_0fmvXlQD00 Buy: Puma Suede Classic XXI Mens Shoes More from SPY Best of SPY

