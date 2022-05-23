Zoning board hears testimony on Route 70 Wawa application

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The zoning board of adjustment met to discuss an application for the Wawa located at the corner of Route 70 and Duquesne Boulevard on Wednesday, May 18.

John Jackson, the attorney for Paramount Realty, explained that an additional entry/exit is being sought on North Lake Shore Drive within the application. In addition, a subdivision is being requested alongside new plans to manage stormwater runoff on the property. During the meeting, testimony was provided by two expert witnesses.

In 2017, when the location was originally being planned, residents opposed the creation of this additional driveway, which left Route 70 as the only way to access the parking lot.

Because there was a denial of the application, then an acceptance, then a denial again, the application had to be changed slightly from the design proposed originally. This is due to a legal concept called res judicata, which prevents applicants from repeating proposals that have already been rejected.

According to officials, this concept does not apply since the owner of the site brought forward site plans for the project that were altered from the original proposed site plan.

Mike Gallagher, civil engineer, gave testimony regarding the configuration of the proposed additional entry/exit on North Lake Shore Drive.

When the site was applied for originally, an amended application received approval to allow for this access point. However, after members of the public expressed concern, the plans for the additional driveway were rejected.

As of right now, drivers can only access the Wawa parking lot by driving through a traffic signal connecting to the parking lot for the Costco at the corner of Route 70 and Shorrock Street.

The proposed entrance and exit would create a driveway on North Lake Drive, that way drivers could avoid the traffic light on Route 70 to access the parking lot.

“We believe that the proposed roadway will give better access to the site but be better suited to the township’s ordinances,” said Mr. Gallagher, mentioning that the township has a policy that aims to have interconnectivity for parking across conjoined shopping centers.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.