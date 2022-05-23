ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to...

alerts.weather.gov

Ocean City Today

Recent storm had profound effect on surf

(May 27, 2022) Those of you who follow this column may note that the weather can have a profound effect especially regarding surf conditions. Recent dates of May 7-12, which encompassed almost a week, showed up as an elongated, winter-like nor’easter. These systems can usually last three to four...
OCEAN CITY, MD
sussexcountyde.gov

Sussex County EOC reminds public to prepare ahead of the storm for 2022 hurricane season

Georgetown, Del. (2 p.m. Tues., May 24, 2022): Sussex County’s beaches, boardwalks, and backyards soon will be the backdrop for another season of fun in the sun and good times on those endless summer nights. But as everyone readies those Summer ’22 checklists, one item that should be right there with sunscreen, sandals, and shorts might be the most forgotten: a storm kit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Advisory- Judith Road Closed for Serious Injury Collision

Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious injury collision on Judith Road in the area of Dinahs Corner Road. As a result, all travel lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

MSP Investigating Three Vehicle Crash on US 113 & Bishopville Road

BISHOPVILLE, Md.- Maryland State Police is investigating a three vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning in Worcester County, Maryland. The crash left two adults and a small child injured. The drivers and occupants were identified as:. Jorge Veliz Ich-Driver of Vehicle One; evaluated at the scene and released. Ebony Morris-Driver...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Del. Governor issues limited State of Emergency in response to barge fire

KENT CO., Del. – Governor John Carney has issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire in the Delaware Bay. We’re told the governor has requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies, including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to continue battling the fire.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Fuel leak responsible for I-95 closure

A disabled tractor trailer leaking fuel was the reason I-95 southbound was closed south of the City of Wilmington on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022. The stretch of I-95 south of Frawley Stadium in the Restore the Corridor work zone was shut down for nearly two hours. Hazardous materials crews...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Motor Vehicle Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night in the Dover area. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., a 2000 Maroon GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on Judith Road south of Dinahs Corner Road. The operator failed to negotiate a moderate left curve in the roadway and exited the western edge of Judith Road. The GMC then overturned onto its passenger side and continued to roll over until striking a large utility pole. The GMC came to rest on its roof just west of the utility pole.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old DelCo Girl

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Ailani Banks was last seen wearing a multicolored head scarf, halter top, black pants with a red or orange stripe, and black shoes, Darby Borough police said in a Monday, May 23 Facebook post. She...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

One seriously hurt in Newport crash

A 20-year old man was seriously hurt when his car crashed into a construction vehicle on Route 141 southbound, south of Newport, on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022. The accident happened around 7 a.m. when a car hit a truck mounted attenuator (TMA) that was stationed off the roadway at the gore point of Route 141 and the ramp to I-95 southbound.
NEWPORT, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Crash Investigation Leads to Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police arrested Ahjalik Davis, 24, of Bridgeville, DE, on drug charges following a crash investigation Wednesday afternoon. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:22 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Sharps Mill Road, Greenwood, for a single-vehicle collision investigation. When troopers arrived at the scene, drug paraphernalia and money were observed inside Ahjalik’s vehicle. Investigation revealed that he was under the influence of an unknown substance, and Ahjalik was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of Ahjalik’s vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2.79 grams of suspected cocaine, 2 packages of suspected Suboxone, approximately 2.457 grams of suspected heroin, and over $1,600 of suspected drug proceeds. A computer check also revealed that Ahjalik’s license was suspended. Ahjalik refused medical treatment at the scene of the collision.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

35867 S CANAL ST-BAY CITY-MILLSBORO

Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
MILLSBORO, DE
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Delaware

Delaware, the United States‘ second-smallest state, occupies the Delmarva Peninsula, a vast peninsula on the East Coast. It’s a long, narrow state with only three counties – the most developed being New Castle County in the north. The state’s total area is only 513,335 hectares (1,982 mi²), significantly less than Atlanta. The state’s shoreline runs the length of the east side, while Maryland borders it on the west.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney terminates limited State of Emergency

DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County. Governor Carney issued the limited State of Emergency on Monday in response to the barge fire in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,”...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Dover residential burglary under investigation

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a residential burglary that happened on Wednesday. We’re told that sometime between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into a residence in the 200 block of Green Blade Drive through an unlocked window. Once inside, the suspect reportedly stole various small items before fleeing. The resident was not home at the time of the incident.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Police Raid on Salisbury Home Leads to Several Drug Arrests

SALISBURY, Md.- A police raid on a Salisbury home has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said its Community Action Team recently conducted an investigation into individuals selling illegal drugs from a home on the on the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury. In fact, CAT received numerous complaints from members of the community about drug activity at the home. The area was identified as an open-air drug market, the Sheriff's Office said.
SALISBURY, MD
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Activates Emergency Management Assistance Compact to Support Emergency Response to Barge Fire

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Tuesday issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay. The Governor requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies – including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to continue combatting the fire.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Police ID Salisbury Woman Killed in Georgetown Crash

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a 23-year-old Salisbury, Md., woman who died last week in a Georgetown crash. Troopers identified the victim as Brianna Wright. Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap...
GEORGETOWN, DE

