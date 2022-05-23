Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent by NWS

Delaware State Police arrested Ahjalik Davis, 24, of Bridgeville, DE, on drug charges following a crash investigation Wednesday afternoon. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:22 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Sharps Mill Road, Greenwood, for a single-vehicle collision investigation. When troopers arrived at the scene, drug paraphernalia and money were observed inside Ahjalik’s vehicle. Investigation revealed that he was under the influence of an unknown substance, and Ahjalik was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of Ahjalik’s vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2.79 grams of suspected cocaine, 2 packages of suspected Suboxone, approximately 2.457 grams of suspected heroin, and over $1,600 of suspected drug proceeds. A computer check also revealed that Ahjalik’s license was suspended. Ahjalik refused medical treatment at the scene of the collision.
