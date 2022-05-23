ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Seafood Festival returns to Belmar for jam-packed weekend

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BELMAR — Seafood-loving residents were able to enjoy themselves and get their fill of lobster, crab and much more during the return of the NJ Seafood Festival from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22.

The event took place at Pyanoe Plaza and the Pyanoe Plaza Parking lot, while previous years of the event had taken place at Silver Lake Park.

The day was filled with a litany of different types of seafood, Italian food, funnel cake, empanadas, sushi and much more.

Food vendors that were at the were: Jimmy’s Place, Mr. Shrimp, Federico’s, Antonio’s Coney Waffle, Sonny’s Grille and 10th Ave. Burrito.

People food was not the only type of food at the weekend’s Seafood Festival.

Dog treat company Whisker Biscuits were at the festival selling their fares to festival-goers four-legged companions that accompanied them.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

