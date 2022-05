Global Head of Restaurants and Bars, and Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts;. Among the truly challenged segments of the hospitality industry as a result of the pandemic has been the hotel sector. With that in mind, Total Food Service sought out a world-renowned expert to help us understand what it is going to take for the hotel industry to once again flourish. Our goal — to share a food and beverage perspective that’s topical, that a hotel operator can control while waiting for tourism and business travel to return.

INDUSTRY ・ 24 DAYS AGO