ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

First-ever Distinguished Gentleman’s Motorcycle Ride held in Fayetteville

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auTfm_0fmvTUwE00

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–About one in eight men is diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. One fundraiser hopes to raise awareness for cancer and mental health problems.

The first-ever Fayetteville Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride took place Sunday morning. They partnered with the Love Hope Center for the Arts and Freefolk Brewery in Fayette County.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a worldwide event, but this was the first and only one in West Virginia.
Riders had one rule-no motorcycle clothing. Both men and women dressed up to the nines in fancy clothes and accessories.

Stacey Tope, a participant, and co-organizer said it’s important to start prioritizing health for men.

“There’s a stigma around men going to the doctor and so we’re just trying to raise some awareness and initiate men just taking care of their health, their mental health, and riding for that cause,” Tope said.

Her husband, Chris Tope who organized the ride in Fayetteville, said motorcycles are an attention grabber and conversation starter. But they hope starting that conversation will lead to more men opening up about their health.

“Whenever you see a motorcycle, you kind of pay attention, you see it driving past and all that stuff. And that’s why they started with the motorcycles and dapper is because it’s started with a real jazzy, Sydney, Australia, London, they wanted it to look classy,” Tope said.

So far, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has raised more than $30,000,000 internationally for Research, Men’s Health Awareness, and Suicide Prevention.

The ride started at the Love Hope Center for the Arts building, continued over the New River Gorge Bridge, and ended at the Freefolk Brewery for live music and end of the ride party.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

“Run for the Wall” cross-country motorcycle ride stops in Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– A nationwide coast-to-coast motorcycle ride to honor veterans who lost their lives made its way through Rainelle Thursday afternoon. The Run for the Wall motorcycle ride began nearly a month ago in Ontario, California and riders will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, May 29 to honor those who lost their lives […]
RAINELLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Run for the Wall thunders back into West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several hundred motorcyclists, many being military veterans, came thundering onto state Capitol grounds in Charleston on Thursday morning. The bikers are part of the Run For The Wall XXXII 2022, the largest organized motorcycle run in the USA that goes from coast-to-coast to honor all veterans, current military, and fallen military members. Around 400 motorcycles were in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Pocahontas Trail celebrates 11 year anniversary

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– The Hatfield McCoy Trail System plays a big role as West Virginia rebrands itself as a destination location. And on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the organizers behind the system celebrate a major milestone. If you ever decide to visit Mercer County make sure to stop by the Pocahontas trail in Bramwell, part […]
BRAMWELL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, WV
Sports
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
London, WV
WDTV

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Why did the rooster cross the road?. Apparently, in this case, it’s to get to the Citizen’s Bank in Weston!. Resident Shae Davis said he saw that exact thing. “I looked at my mom while we were painting the door and said, ‘I cannot...
WESTON, WV
WVNS

Yeager Airport celebrates 75 years with Orlando travel giveaway

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — For 75 years, West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) has been serving Mountain State travelers. As part of the anniversary celebration, CRW will do a travel giveaway in which a family of four can win a round-trip to Orlando International Airport. Groundbreaking for CRW, then Kanawha Airport, was held on October […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve announces Summer Schedule

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jason Newman announced today that summer operating hours will be in effect at park facilities starting May 28. During this summer season, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing and Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will remain open seven days a week, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Grandview Visitor Center will be open seven days a week from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The Thurmond Visitor Center will also be open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
SANDSTONE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Motorcycle#Mental Health#Vehicles
WVNS

Raleigh County Schools highlight security measures in wake of Texas shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A safe environment inside the school is a cornerstone to educating students. After an 18-year-old shooter killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and wounded 17 more, schools across the country are taking additional steps to protect kids. Raleigh school officials told us they started taking […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation wins $50,000 grant

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization received an award in a new collaborative program. The BARC was one of 21 grant recipients from Chorus America. They were awarded $50,000 to increase access to choral education and promote learning and culture. Executive Director with BARC, Brian Tracey said they will partner with Mercer County Schools […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Common carp caught in Summersville beats 1988 state record

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A fish caught earlier this month beat Charles Cook’s long-standing record for the longest common carp caught in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania caught and released the record common carp on Saturday, May 7. They say the fish was […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Starting soon: Food trucks, outdoor dining and recreational events in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents and visitors can once again enjoy outdoor dining, food trucks and outdoor recreation on Kanawha Boulevard from Memorial Day to Labor Day. To keep pedestrians safe, the activities will require temporary closures on Kanawha Boulevard and other Downtown Charleston streets. More information is below. Outdoor Dining Parts of Capitol […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for […]
AGRICULTURE
WJHL

Motorcycle hits guardrail, killing Cedar Bluff woman

RUSSELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 19 Wednesday left one woman dead, according to a news release from Virginia State Police (VSP). Officials revealed that a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle had been traveling north on Route 19 near Route 782 when it ran off the left side of the road and […]
CEDAR BLUFF, VA
WVNS

Local church hosts children’s summer camp

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One church in Bluefield prepares for summer fun out in the sun. Open Heart Ministries kicks off its first summer camp on Monday, June 20, 2022, at their Community Center Building on Thomas Street. The camp focuses on arts, education, sports, and career development, with activities planned for children from two to fourteen […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County park sees new improvements

OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– One local town in Wyoming County is making improvements to the town park. The Town of Oceana received $530,000 from the American Rescue Plan given to the town in two different installments.  The first installment of $265,000 went to improve Gilliand Park.  The town paved the basketball and tennis courts, as well […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have confirmed that all of the suspects have been apprehended. One suspect has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Multiple charged will be filed in both counties. Aside from scrapes and bruises, officials said no officers were injured. It is unknown how...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy