Butte County, CA

Butte County Canal crash killer’s sentencing date postponed

By Ariana Powell
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The sentencing date for Colby Brookman, the man responsible for driving his car into the...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

crimevoice.com

Butte/Tehema serial killer found guilty by jury

Originally published as a Tehema County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Facebook post – “A Butte County jury this morning returned guilty verdicts on an Oroville man accused fo a series of murders and attempted murders in Butte and Tehema counties. Ryan Scott Blinston, 38, of Oroville was convicted by the...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Woman Killed In South Sacramento Crash Was Broadsided By DUI Suspect Who Ran Red Light

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers say a person was driving recklessly leading up to a deadly crash in south Sacramento Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 a.m., they got a call about a reckless pickup truck driver weaving in and out of traffic near Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard. Witnesses told officers that the pickup ran a red light at the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue – broadsiding an SUV that had the green. Officers say the impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn. A 34-year-old Sacramento woman who was in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while a 4-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Officers say the driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Elk Grove man, tried to run away but was detained by bystanders. Officers say he showed signs of being under the influence and has since been arrested on suspicion of DUI. The 4-year-old girl hospitalized after the crash suffered major injuries and is listed in critical condition, CHP says.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jail space reserved for woman listed as 'Chronic Offender'

REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta County woman has been added to the Chronic Offender Accountability Program. This means jail space is designated for her due to frequent arrests. Amber Baldry was just added to the program. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said she has generated eight pending cases for repeat instances of vehicle theft and drug possession. Her current charges include attempted grand theft auto, possession of heroin and meth, and possession of burglary tools.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson police arrest man following pipe-throwing incident

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police arrest man following a rock-throwing incident and assaulting an officer, police said. On Tuesday morning, officers responded to reports of a man that was walking in and out of traffic in the area of Highway 273 and Alexander Avenue, throwing rocks at vehicles that were driving past.
ANDERSON, CA
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested on drug related charges in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Two people in Anderson were arrested on drug charges on Tuesday, the Anderson Police Department said. Clarence Ashby, 53, and Renae Ashby, 51, were arrested after officers served a narcotic-related search warrant on the 2900 block of Oak Street. During the search, police located evidence of drug...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police make first arrest for illegal camping in Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police made the first arrest as they resume enforcement of the city's camping ordinance. According to the Chico Police Portal, Matthew Coil was arrested Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. at Sycamore Field in Bidwell Park. The charges include unlawful camping. possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. The unlawful camping charge is a violation of Chico Municipal Code (CMC) 9.20.030.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Person shot near Grocery Outlet Store in Redding, suspect detained

REDDING, Calif. - A person who was shot has been taken to the hospital and a suspect has been detained in Redding, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers responded to the Grocery Outlet Store on Churn Creek Road at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting near the store, police say.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police Target Team shares new illegal camp enforcement details

CHICO, Calif. - City workers have been clearing out several homeless camps between Downtown Chico and Lower Bidwell Park this week. If a homeless person either refuses to move or moves back into an area they were told to move out of after the 17 days of noticing, then the Police can arrest them.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested after agents locate ounce of fentanyl in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested when authorities located an ounce of fentanyl in Chico last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force said. Agents served a search warrant at 780 Wisconsin Street #4 on May 19 and arrested Alexandria Acosta, 37, and Patrick Price, 38. During the search,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE will be conducting training burn in Red Bluff starting Monday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - CAL FIRE will be conducting training burns in the area of Vista Way and South Jackson St. in Red Bluff from May 30 to June 1. The burns will occur in the afternoon and will consist of multiple small spot fires ranging from ten feet by ten feet up to fifty feet by one hundred feet.
RED BLUFF, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Police confirm body found on railroad tracks was missing at-risk adult

The Auburn Police Department confirmed Wednesday a body recovered from railroad tracks near Gum Lane on Tuesday evening was an at-risk individual, due to medical conditions, who was reported missing earlier in the day. The individual, identified only as Michael, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen at...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Missing person found dead outside Gold Country Fairground in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif — Auburn police discovered resident Michael Kuninobu dead east of the Golden Country Fairgrounds' eastern property line on Tuesday just hours after he was reported missing. Their search began when loved ones of Kuninobu were unable to reach him at his cell phone and contacted law enforcement...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Dead after Head-On Accident on Matthews Lane [Marysville, CA]

Rider Pronounced Dead after Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Woodruff Lane. The incident happened just north of Woodruff Lane. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Per reports, the motorcycle rider was traveling south on Matthews near Woodruff. For reasons unknown, he veered into the northbound...
MARYSVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Three hit by bull near Sundial Bridge speak out

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Carolyn, David and Julisa were taking a stroll to the Sundial Bridge Friday when a bull ran into them, sending one to the hospital. "We weren't even a part of the rodeo or going to it. I believe they could have had way more safety precautions in place," said Julisa Maldonado, who was hurt that night. "It could have been so much worse. After the bull was put away, there were kids who were on the bridge at the time of the attack who ran over to see what was going on. What if it had been one of those kids who were hit by the bull? I'm grateful that it was me instead of someone else."
REDDING, CA
ABC10

'Hoping for the best' | Grass Valley firefighter fighting for his life after off-duty motocross accident

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Grass Valley firefighter is in a coma and fighting for his life after suffering severe injuries in an off-duty motocross accident this month. Trenton Dambly remains hospitalized with multiple trauma-based injuries, according to Grass Valley Fire Department, after crashing on a track where he was riding with family members May 18.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested following hours-long standoff

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police arrested a man following an hours-long standoff on Pine Street. On Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Pine Street after getting calls regarding a man that was threatening to kill his neighbors and waved a knife at them. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Ekwall of Redding, ran back into his apartment and barricaded himself inside.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Police investigate stabbing at Redding apartments Monday night

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 23, 11 PM:. Redding police are investigating a reported stabbing at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Bunker Street, next to Second Baptist Church. KRCR's Chief Photographer currently at the scene, Adam McAllister, says the victim has been taken to the hospital...
REDDING, CA

