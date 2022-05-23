HAWS to host animal welfare programs in June

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Helping Animals Without Shelter (HAWS) will be hosting two separate programs in the month of June to help the Madison County community and their pets.

On June 4 , HAWS will be at Tractor Supply in Huntsville giving out one month supplies of flea treatments to low income dog owners. They will have low cost and free resources for pet food, flea and tick prevention, shot clinics and more.

A local training group, Hard Knocks and Rescue and Training, will be offering training tips and and sign ups for free group classes. Tractor Supply is located at 3240-C Memorial Parkway.

On June 11, HAWS will be at The Camp for the 3rd Annual Cutest Dog Contest. There is a $10 entry fee at check in. There will be vendors, dog trainers, games, face painting and food. Check in is at 11:00 am. at The Camp located at 5909 University Drive.

