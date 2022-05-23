Hospice dedicates garden in memoriam to Geri Smith

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Hollingsworth, Community Education Director with Simpson County Schools. Robin volunteered for the 5th grade JA in a Day at Lincoln Elementary. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Robin’s favorite thing about JA is, “the quality and simplicity of the curriculum. Anyone with 20 minutes of prep time can lead JA sessions. The activities are designed to engage the students in the learning process.” She also said, “I find it to be one of the most rewarding experiences as I watch the light bulbs come on and the real-world connections to home are made by the students. Those “ah ha” moments witnessed in the classroom are evidence of the high standards delivered by JA.”

SIMPSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO