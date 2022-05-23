ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Hospice dedicates garden in memoriam to Geri Smith

By Sarah Walters
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hospice of Southern Kentucky dedicated their newly renovated garden on Scottsville Road to honor Geri Smith this afternoon. “We’ve always had a small memorial garden right in front of the hospice house on Scottsville road. But over the last year, we’ve worked with Personal Touch to...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Cornerview Community Church to host ‘Feed the Veterans’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cornerview Community Church off of Louisville Road will be hosting their annual ‘Feed the Veterans’ event. The pastor of the church said he really believes in honoring those who have or are still fighting every day for our country and our freedoms. They will be providing a free meal to any veteran who shows up and will be charging $5 to all others.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Hollingsworth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Hollingsworth, Community Education Director with Simpson County Schools. Robin volunteered for the 5th grade JA in a Day at Lincoln Elementary. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Nation” and it focuses on providing practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. Robin’s favorite thing about JA is, “the quality and simplicity of the curriculum. Anyone with 20 minutes of prep time can lead JA sessions. The activities are designed to engage the students in the learning process.” She also said, “I find it to be one of the most rewarding experiences as I watch the light bulbs come on and the real-world connections to home are made by the students. Those “ah ha” moments witnessed in the classroom are evidence of the high standards delivered by JA.”
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Humane Society receives $250 thousand donation from Petco

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It was dog tags and dollar signs at Petco today after the company donated $250 thousand to the Warren County Humane Society. This donation was made possible by Petco Love, a non-profit that “invests in organizations that have the most impact.”. “We are so proud...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

‘Greater Tuna’ performance coming to Franklin this weekend

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council will present performances of “Greater Tuna” this Friday through Sunday at the Goodnight Library Auditorium in Franklin. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Performances on Friday and Saturday begin at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance...
FRANKLIN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
WBKO

Petco Love to invest $250K in the BGWC Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is set to receive a $250,000 grant investment from Petco Love during a celebration on May 26. The grant investment will support the work the humane society does, and is part of a more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Vertical eXcape offering summer climbing camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Have you ever thought about taking up rock climbing? There’s all the equipment costs and finding locations and safety consideration that might just seem too overwhelming to make that first step. There’s a facility here in Bowling Green that takes away all that worry and allows you to have all the fun of rock climbing without any added anxiety.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Econolodge in Russellville ranked first in the nation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Econolodge hotel of Russellville has been recognized with a 2022 Best of Choice award from Choice Hotels International, Inc. franchisor of the Econolodge brand. The award was presented at the Choice Hotels at their 66th annual convention in Las Vegas on May 3-5. The Best...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Wbko
wevv.com

Free furniture giveaway ends early in Hopkins County

The two-day free furniture giveaway for victims of the December 2021 tornadoes ended a day early. The event was hosted at the Hopkins County Ballard Convention Center by county leaders and volunteers. During the event, anyone who lost items as a result of the December tornado could claim brand new...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Matthews announces candidacy for Bowling Green City Commissioner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Long-time Bowling Green resident, Stephanie Matthews, has announced her plans to file paperwork to run for Bowling Green City Commission in the November General Election. Matthews made the announcement Tuesday at an event. “I’m running to reinvigorate the principle that the City Commissioners’ first obligation...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Wave 3

Peru earthquake felt by Kentucky seismographs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An earthquake in South America was strong enough that it registered on seismographs in Kentucky. The quake happened at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time near Tirapata, Peru. It registered a magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale. A check of seismographs that are part of the Kentucky Seismic...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 16, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from May 16 to May 20, 2022. Kayla R. Parcell, 23, of Battletown, and Jason T. Brake-Hambrick, 25, of Drakesboro. Shelby G. Gibson, 24, and Randall K. Wilkinson, 28, both of Glasgow. Desarae A....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Free Admission for Veterans at National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is giving back to those that gave to our country. In honor of Military Week, the National Corvette Museum is giving free admission to veterans, retirees, and active duty service members. This offer is redeemable at the admission counter with any valid military ID from May 23-31, 2022.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
foodanddine.com

Rockey’s Clarksville Seafood, and the revival of a Clarksville institution

Long ago Robin Garr explained the origin of the original Clarksville Seafood Restaurant: “As the only surviving descendant of Louisville’s old Cape Codder chain, Clarksville Seafood upholds a long and honorable tradition.”. For years, perhaps even decades, Clarksville Seafood Restaurant was among the most mysterious eateries to call...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy