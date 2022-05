RED LAKE, MN - At a special board meeting on May 23, 2022, the Red Lake School Board voted unanimously to select Jaime Cole as the district's next superintendent. "We believe Jaime has the qualifications and skills needed to lead Red Lake Public Schools, said Michael Barrett, Board Chair. "We feel she will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to moving the School District forward. "We look forward to working with Ms. Cole."

