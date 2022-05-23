ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Who is Toledo's top pinball wizard? Glass City Pinball Tournament seeks answer

WTOL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEAVY Beer Company, on N. Summit St. in...

www.wtol.com

13abc.com

Stay the night at new treehouse cabins in Toledo Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks introduced two new platform cabins, named Liberty and Freedom, that can be reserved to relax in elevated scenic views of the Maumee River. The Otsego Road Cabin Platforms are located just off the Towpath Trail and Bend View Metropark, 10415 South River Rd., Grand...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Max’s Mini Swap brings a 3-day holiday flea market

LIMA — Max McClure grew up on a farm where they have been doing swap meets for the past 40 years. That’s where he became an auctioneer and gained a following. McClure created Max’s Trader World and brought the Water Dog Races to Lima. Afterward, he purchased Rebel Run, an event that by 2019 annually brings more than 3,000 visitors for a two-day event and generates around $1.75 million in revenues to Lima and Allen County.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

New themed bar coming soon to downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two doors down from his popular country-themed bar in downtown Toledo, owner Cleo Smitty plans to do it again, this time with a rock twist. A sign for Erie Street Rocks was installed over the weekend at 117 N. Erie St., between Jefferson Avenue and Monroe Street.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Little League team have trouble practicing due to an unmowed city field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to some baseball coaches and people living across the street, Heatherdowns Park’s grass is overgrown. The Heatherdowns Hurricanes – a little league baseball team – use the field, but due to the overgrowth, they can only practice at the field and must hold games at a recreation center.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Tall grass can be reported to Engage Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tall grass can be an eyesore, especially in the summer as it begins to grow again. A lawn left neglected for a few weeks can quickly become out of control. The city of Toledo has 62 contractors mowing throughout the day on properties that the city of Toledo already knows of like abandoned or vacant homes.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Mike and AJ’z Ice Cream Shack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re in Luckey at Mike and AJ’z Ice Cream Shack. They have Dole Whip, Toft’s, and ice cream pies. “We like to make sure that people can come here and make scrumptious memories,” says Tabitha Hiler-Young, who works at Mike and AJ’z.
LUCKEY, OH
WTOL 11

Randy Oostra out as ProMedica president, will remain CEO

TOLEDO, Ohio — Randy Oostra is no longer president of ProMedica, the health system confirmed Wednesday to WTOL 11. Oostra will remain as CEO. Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi was promoted to president and will carry both titles. The move comes shortly after ProMedica reported a $126 million first...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Shots fired Tuesday at central Toledo mart, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were dispatched to JB's Food Mart on the corner of Isherwood Street and West Bancroft Street Tuesday afternoon for a report of a person shot. Officers did not find any injured people, however, according to a police report. Police said vehicle occupied by two...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Upcoming Perrysburg road closings

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Road closures are coming in Perrysburg. Indiana Ave. between West Boundary and Mulberry, at the railroad tracks, will be closed for reconstruction for 30 days, starting June 6. According to the City of Perrysburg, a turn lane will be added to Indiana Ave. at West Boundary,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
fox2detroit.com

High performance and classic cars stolen in Westland found in Toledo

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Car owners have their prized possessions back after they were stolen early Tuesday from Westland businesses. Mark Blaha said three custom vehicles worth a total of $400,000 to $500,000 were stolen from Powerworks Performance. Two of the cars are his, while a Jeep Grand Cherokee belongs to a customer.
WESTLAND, MI
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Montez Archer Jr., 20, of Clinton Township, Mich., pleaded no contest and found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Quintez Q. Burns, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. Adrianne...
LIMA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State to host Toledo in prime time on Sept. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University has announced start times for more football games this fall, including a prime time matchup with the Toledo Rockets. Two of Ohio State's first three games will be in prime time. It was previously announced that the Buckeyes will begin the...
COLUMBUS, OH

