Who is Toledo's top pinball wizard? Glass City Pinball Tournament seeks answer

LIMA — Max McClure grew up on a farm where they have been doing swap meets for the past 40 years. That’s where he became an auctioneer and gained a following. McClure created Max’s Trader World and brought the Water Dog Races to Lima. Afterward, he purchased Rebel Run, an event that by 2019 annually brings more than 3,000 visitors for a two-day event and generates around $1.75 million in revenues to Lima and Allen County.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO