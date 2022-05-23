Who is Toledo's top pinball wizard? Glass City Pinball Tournament seeks answer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks introduced two new platform cabins, named Liberty and Freedom, that can be reserved to relax in elevated scenic views of the Maumee River. The Otsego Road Cabin Platforms are located just off the Towpath Trail and Bend View Metropark, 10415 South River Rd., Grand...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Cruises to Put-in-Bay from Toledo on the new Glass City Pearl will set sail starting in June. While the boat does go directly to Put-in-Bay, it doesn’t run like the Jet Express or Miller Ferry. Rather, the Glass City Pearl will make one-day trips on the first and third Saturday of every month.
LIMA — Max McClure grew up on a farm where they have been doing swap meets for the past 40 years. That’s where he became an auctioneer and gained a following. McClure created Max’s Trader World and brought the Water Dog Races to Lima. Afterward, he purchased Rebel Run, an event that by 2019 annually brings more than 3,000 visitors for a two-day event and generates around $1.75 million in revenues to Lima and Allen County.
She works on math and reading with the kids and plays games with them. What authority do local governments have in Ohio to regulate guns?. Toledo City Council talks guns following news of Texas school shooting. Some members of Toledo City Council want action taken at the local level on...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two doors down from his popular country-themed bar in downtown Toledo, owner Cleo Smitty plans to do it again, this time with a rock twist. A sign for Erie Street Rocks was installed over the weekend at 117 N. Erie St., between Jefferson Avenue and Monroe Street.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to some baseball coaches and people living across the street, Heatherdowns Park’s grass is overgrown. The Heatherdowns Hurricanes – a little league baseball team – use the field, but due to the overgrowth, they can only practice at the field and must hold games at a recreation center.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tall grass can be an eyesore, especially in the summer as it begins to grow again. A lawn left neglected for a few weeks can quickly become out of control. The city of Toledo has 62 contractors mowing throughout the day on properties that the city of Toledo already knows of like abandoned or vacant homes.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re in Luckey at Mike and AJ’z Ice Cream Shack. They have Dole Whip, Toft’s, and ice cream pies. “We like to make sure that people can come here and make scrumptious memories,” says Tabitha Hiler-Young, who works at Mike and AJ’z.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Randy Oostra is no longer president of ProMedica, the health system confirmed Wednesday to WTOL 11. Oostra will remain as CEO. Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi was promoted to president and will carry both titles. The move comes shortly after ProMedica reported a $126 million first...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were dispatched to JB's Food Mart on the corner of Isherwood Street and West Bancroft Street Tuesday afternoon for a report of a person shot. Officers did not find any injured people, however, according to a police report. Police said vehicle occupied by two...
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Road closures are coming in Perrysburg. Indiana Ave. between West Boundary and Mulberry, at the railroad tracks, will be closed for reconstruction for 30 days, starting June 6. According to the City of Perrysburg, a turn lane will be added to Indiana Ave. at West Boundary,...
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Car owners have their prized possessions back after they were stolen early Tuesday from Westland businesses. Mark Blaha said three custom vehicles worth a total of $400,000 to $500,000 were stolen from Powerworks Performance. Two of the cars are his, while a Jeep Grand Cherokee belongs to a customer.
Montez Archer Jr., 20, of Clinton Township, Mich., pleaded no contest and found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine. Quintez Q. Burns, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $250 fine. Adrianne...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University has announced start times for more football games this fall, including a prime time matchup with the Toledo Rockets. Two of Ohio State's first three games will be in prime time. It was previously announced that the Buckeyes will begin the...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video about Crime Stoppers originally aired Nov. 21, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after two people in West Toledo reported that a group of four masked men stole more than $200,000 from their home at gunpoint early Saturday morning. The victims told...
