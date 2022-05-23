ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Caddick's husband issues 'deranged' message to Australia as he tries to get back money she stole from investors before mysteriously vanishing: 'Give me a few million'

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

2GB's Ben Fordham has slammed conwoman Melissa Caddick's husband Anthony Koletti as 'deranged' and 'living in a fantasyland' as he tries to claim a stake of her funds that have been seized to payback investors.

Koletti appeared on 7News Spotlight on Sunday after he was last week evicted from Caddick's multi-million dollar Dover Heights mansion, in Sydney's eastern suburbs, by the Federal Court so it can be sold to repay his wife's victims.

Caddick vanished in November 2020 - the day after her house was raided by ASIC - owing $30 million to 74 investors who fell victim to her Ponzi scheme.

On the program, Koletti said he struggled to find a rental due to the high-profile case and he wants a 'few million dollars so I can get on with my life and support Melissa's son'.

He also claimed despite assumptions he lived off Melissa's ill-gotten funds he 'always paid for himself' and 'Caddick never gave him a cent'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFgnc_0fmvQU7H00
Anthony Koletti (pictured) said he wants 'a few million dollars' to 'get on with his life' after being booted from his wife's Dover Heights mansion last week 

Speaking on 2GB radio on Monday, Fordham offered a scathing review of Koletti's TV interview.

'Oh, he just wants a few million dollars. Good luck with that,' Fordham said.

'He denies ever taking money from Melissa. Does anyone believe that?

'He was living rent free in the mansion at Dover Heights, he was driving around in the Audi, flying first class around the world.'

Caddick is presumed dead after her rotting foot was found washed ashore in a running shoe on Bournda Beach, on the NSW South Coast, in February 2021 - three months after she disappeared.

Koletti said her investors had only 'potentially lost a bit of their future' while he had lost his 'past, present, and future' since his wife's disappearance.

'He thinks he is the biggest loser out of this scandal more than the poor investors who trusted Melissa with their money,' Fordham said.

'Give us a break, this guy is living in fantasyland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tu6C_0fmvQU7H00
Ben Fordham slammed Koletti on Monday as 'deranged' and 'living in a fantasyland' 

'And I am confident anyone watching him last night would think this guy is deranged.'

Koletti had been residing at the couple's property with her son since his wife's disappearance.

He requested in court earlier this month for a piece of the property's sale, arguing that he invested his own money into it.

He also claimed a stake in the high-rise apartment owned by Caddick's parents in the Sydney's east as well as his wife's $7 million share portfolio.

According to court documents, Koletti has not had consistent employment since his wife went missing.

His main sources of income were through his casual hairdressing jobs and producing his own music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjMul_0fmvQU7H00
The Federal Court ordered Koletti to vacate the residence so the property could be sold to pay back the 74 investors who lost millions from his wife's dodgy Ponzi scheme (pictured, Koletti with Melissa) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1V62_0fmvQU7H00
Melissa Caddick vanished on November 12, 2020 just a day after ASIC raided the couple's home and has not been heard from since

He told the court his wife's disappearance and the publicity surrounding the case was why he hadn't been able to secure work.

But the judge ruled that Mr Koletti had to vacate the Dover Heights property by May 18.

Footage recorded earlier this week shows the hairdresser cleaning and vacuuming the couple's home and having movers load his belongings on a truck.

He is then seen leaving the mansion the next morning as he was photographed and recorded by news crews driving away.

Melissa Caddick stole an estimated $30 million from her clients over eight years, tricking them into investing in her fictitious business before using the funds to splurge on luxury clothes, designer jewelry, overseas holidays and two homes.

Just $7 million of the money stolen between 2012 and 2020 was ever returned to clients.

Authorities received an anonymous tip Caddick was operating a financial services business without a licence in 2019, a crime that can attract a $20,000 fine and jail time.

On November 11, ASIC and the Australian Federal Police conducted a raid of her Dover Heights mansion in Sydney's east and confiscated luxury clothes, shoes, handbags and jewellery.

The next morning, on November 12 at 5.30am, Caddick left home for a morning run, leaving behind her keys, wallet and mobile phone, and disappeared.

Mr Koletti's blue 2016 Audi R8 coupe and a black 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 wagon belonging to Caddick were sold at auction by Pickles for $295,000 and $66,250 respectively earlier this year.

An inquest into Melissa's disappearance will begin in September.

