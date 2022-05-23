ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former champion jockey Lester Piggott, 86, is hospitalised in Switzerland, family reveals

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Record-breaking former champion jockey Lester Piggott is in hospital in Switzerland, his family have confirmed.

Winner of the Derby nine times, the 86-year-old was, along with Frankel, in the first draft of inductees into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame last year.

His daughter, Maureen, is married to Newmarket trainer William Haggas, who said Piggott is in a Swiss hospital, but did not reveal the reason behind the visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHrfs_0fmvQLPy00
Record-breaking former champion jockey Lester Piggott, pictured in 2019, is in hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJvTO_0fmvQLPy00
The Queen and Lester Piggott at Epsom racecourse before the Derby in 1996

Haggas revealed that Piggott is in hospital and Maureen would be going over to visit him today, after the jockey's son Jamie had visited him yesterday.

'He's battling a bit, but he's a tough man,' Haggas told Sky Sports Racing yesterday. 'Hopefully he'll pull through and get home as soon as possible.'

'All we can do is train plenty of winners and keep him amused, that's what we're trying to do.

'I don't think he thinks about what he's achieved, but he loves the adulation that he gets every time he steps out into a public place.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2vKs_0fmvQLPy00
Lester Piggott on Hokusai at the start of the Ever Ready Derby at Epsom in June 1991
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFZbI_0fmvQLPy00
Lester Piggott on Teenoso after winning the Epsom Derby in 1983

Piggott was admitted to intensive care back in 2007 due to a recurrence of a heart problem, but made a swift recovery.

Piggott moved to Rolle, a Swiss town on the outskirts of Lake Geneva, in 2012 with his partner Lady Barbara FitzGerald after separating from his wife of 52 years, Susan.

The legendary jockey won almost 5,000 races over the course of a 48-year career, including the Oaks six times and the St Leger eight times.

Piggott - who was born in Wantage, Berkshire, in 1935 - won the Epsom Derby for the first time in 1955 and went on to win the race eight more times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dw63c_0fmvQLPy00
Lester Piggott receives the Ritz Club Trophy from the Queen Mother at Ascot in 1981
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UR3H_0fmvQLPy00
Lester Piggott, pictured in 1951, was in the first draft of inductees into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame last year

He and Susan, who have two daughters, Maureen, a former eventer, and Tracy, 46, a sports presenter for RTE in Ireland, had lived together in Newmarket.

On Saturday, Tracy and her daughter Thea unveilved a new statue of her father at the Curragh Racecourse where he won five Derbys and three 2,000 Guineas races.

Speaking to the Racing Post in 2015, Piggott - who was once one of the world's most famous sportsmen - said: 'I think a lot of older people still remember me,

'I’m probably famous to them, but the younger ones wouldn’t really know who I am. Time goes by. A lot of people wouldn’t know me now.'

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: Djokovic booed by the crowd after an explosion of anger!

Overwhelming victory on his debut at the Roland Garros 2022 for world number 1 Novak Djokovic, who yesterday walked on the rubble of Yoshito Nishioka (6-3 6-1 6-0) albeit with some initial difficulties. In the second round, he will find the Slovak Alex Molcan for what will be a sentimentally special match for Djokovic, who will find his historic coach and friend Marian Vajda but this time alongside his rival.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lester Piggott
Daily Mail

Newcastle reopen talks with Brighton in attempt to recruit sporting director Dan Ashworth ahead of summer transfer window... after Seagulls demanded £5m to release him from gardening leave

Dan Ashworth could arrive as Newcastle's sporting director in time for the summer transfer window after negotiations with Brighton reopened. Sportsmail revealed last month that the Seagulls were demanding £5million to release the 51-year-old from gardening leave after he stood down as their technical director in February. It looked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England line up Northampton Saints star Tommy Freeman as lucky No 13, with his versatility and 6ft 2in frame convincing Eddie Jones he could be Manu Tuilagi's successor

Tommy Freeman's breakthrough season with Northampton has put him in contention to be at the centre of the England side. The 21-year-old was part of Eddie Jones’ training squad in London at the start of this week after also being called up for last year’s autumn Tests and the Six Nations, before injury struck.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Jockey#Newmarket#Swiss#Sky Sports Racing#St Leger
Daily Mail

'Welcome to Watford!' Prince Charles and Camilla are greeted by Danny Dyer in the first trailer of their cameo in a special EastEnders episode marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The first look of Prince Charles and Camilla's cameo in Eastenders has been revealed in a trailer released today. In the trailer, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, surprised the residents of Albert Square as 'mystery guests' at a street party held to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Wimbledon to remove 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours boards - report

May 27 (Reuters) - Wimbledon will drop the titles "Miss" and "Mrs" before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men's boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times newspaper reported. The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Warriors' glory charge is driven by Sir Alex Ferguson, literature, yoga and an army boot camp: Super League's youngest boss Matt Peet talks to Sportsmail about his eventful journey from reading The Road to Wigan Pier to the Challenge Cup final

Matt Peet is standing on the top floor balcony of the famous Lowry Theatre in Salford. It is, it turns out, a fitting place to meet the cultured Wigan Warriors head coach. ‘I like theatre,’ the 38-year-old volunteers to Sportsmail. ‘I also like poetry. I like William Blake. And I like to read. I read a lot of Stoic stuff, like Marcus Aurelius.’
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: The Champions League final may be a final fling for this exceptional Liverpool side. Nothing is forever in football and change is inevitable… so we should all make the most of this

When Liverpool walk out in Paris on Saturday night, it could be for the last time. Not just the last match of an exhausting, brilliant season — but their last match as the Liverpool we recognise. The first Premier League champions under Jurgen Klopp, the serial Champions League finalists, conquerors of Barcelona against all odds, the three-pronged attack that terrified all of Europe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

365K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy