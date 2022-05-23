ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Araujo dos Santos, Johnson lead NYCFC past Chicago 1-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Héber Araujo dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC defeated the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Sunday.

NYCF (7-3-2) at least temporarily moved two points ahead of the Philadelphia Union for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union played at the Portland Timbers on Sunday night. NYCFC began the day in a four-way tie for second with Orlando, Montreal and the New York Red Bulls.

Johnson didn’t have to make a save until the 90th minute when Jhon Duran got off the lone shot on goal for Chicago (2-6-5).

NYCFC outshot Chicago 15-10 and had five shots on goal.

Valentín Castellanos, the defending Golden Boot winner, did not play for NYCFC because of a card-accumulation suspension

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Paxten Aaronson looks to follow brother’s successful path

While big brother Brenden Aaronson appears to be headed to the Premier League and possibly the World Cup, Paxten Aaronson is poised to break out on his own. Paxten, 18, is a product of the Philadelphia Union’s academy system, just like his brother. Both signed homegrown contracts with the Major League Soccer club.
MLS
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1823 — A $20,000 match race between American Eclipse (representing The North) and Henry (representing The South) is held at Union Course, Long Island, N.Y. American Eclipse wins in two-of-three heats, after his original jockey, William Crafts, is replaced by Samuel Purdy before the second heat. The race, witnessed by 60,000 spectators, is the first to have been timed by split-second chronometers, which were imported for the event.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Johnson City, NY
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, NY
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Philadelphia, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

915K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy