ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Key hole from the final round of the PGA Championship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxFAM_0fmvPhbd00
Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 17

YARDAGE: 301

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.59

RANK: 17

KEY FACT: Justin Thomas made his final birdie in regulation to reach 5-under par, the score that got him into a playoff. On the second of the three-hole aggregate playoff, he hit 3-wood to 35 feet for a two-putt birdie. Will Zalatoris missed the green to the right and failed to make his 8-foot birdie putt to fall one behind.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justin Thomas switches focus to Texas after ‘unfathomable’ US PGA win

Justin Thomas has put the celebrations of his “unfathomable” US PGA Championship triumph on hold for another week.Thomas lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time on Sunday, defeating fellow American Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate play-off after the pair had finished tied on five under par at Southern Hills.The former world number one began the final round seven shots off the lead and was eight behind after playing his first eight holes in one over, including a bogey on the sixth following a shanked tee shot.Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t achieve something. I stone cold shanked a...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy gets brutally honest on disappointing PGA Championship finish

Rory McIlroy got off to an excellent start at the PGA Championship, shooting a 65 in the opening round at Southern Hills. The low score represented his best start at a major since the 2011 U.S. Open. What really excited golf fans was the fact that McIlroy had won each of the previous majors where he had shot 66 or lower in the opening round. However, it was not to be for the PGA Tour star, who faltered down the stretch to finish eighth. McIlroy got brutally honest on the disappointing finish, per BBC.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

915K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy